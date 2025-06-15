Fitness coach shares '8 tips to grow your glutes while keeping a flat stomach'

Growing your glutes while maintaining a flat stomach requires a combination of targeted exercises, a balanced diet, and a consistent workout routine. Leana, who is an online fitness coach and personal trainer, took to Instagram on June 12 to share a post on how she was 'truly amazed by the results' after she started focusing on her glutes for the first time. Also read | Want a flat tummy? Fitness trainer shares 5 tips to help lose belly fat: ‘Avoid drinking your calories’ With a small calorie surplus to adding some cardio sessions, here is what fitness coach Leana suggests can help you grow your glutes. (Instagram/ fitzyelifts)

Sharing her top tips, she said: “It’s never just one magic thing, it’s the stacked habits that compound into real results.” In her post titled '8 tips to grow your glutes while keeping a flat stomach', Leana listed everything you can try to see results:

1. Small calorie surplus – around 300 calories

2. Progress using the same exercise.

3. Include compounds and isolations.

4. Include rotational movements.

5. Slow tempo is king, not too fast.

6. Add some cardio sessions.

7. Do bodyweight reps as a finished.

8. Creatine is underrated.

‘Being afraid of fat will stop you from muscle gain’

Explaining these, she wrote in her caption, “Since January, after my cut, I decided to finally give bulking a second chance by doing a clean bulk instead of a dirty bulk. I’ve never focused on my glutes before. This is the first time I run a glute focused program. I’m truly amazed by the results in just 4 months and I’ll continue for a few weeks since I haven’t gained a lot of fat and that small amount is not bothering me at all.”

Leana added, “I’m not obsessed with looking good at all times, but looking good at the end of the journey is my ultimate goal. I truly wish you approach your fitness journey like I do, because that will give you the most results ever. Being afraid of fat will stop you from gaining a lot of muscle. I am hamstring dominant and I took a lot of time to change my workout until I finally found the right combination to work on my glutes and calm down my hamstrings and quads as well.”

She further said, “I came to the conclusion that when you’re quad/ham dominant and you don’t primarily store fat in the glutes, the classic formula « hip thrust rdl squat blabla » won’t give the same results to everyone. For this reason, I’ve come up with a solid routine that calms down my overactive muscles first; then, I chose one exercise for each plane of motion: sagittal frontal and transverse. This way I make sure to hit most of my muscle fibres from all possible angles. It really becomes complicated when you’re limited genetically but if you play it smart you can definitely find a way to increase glute size.”

'Creatine is seriously underrated'

She concluded: “So for these tips, heavy on the 8th tip. Creatine is seriously underrated. The reason? Most people expect it to work on its own so yeah you won’t see much if you take creatine and you don’t eat enough protein/don’t take advantage of it to workout better. It’s never just one magic thing, it’s the stacked habits that compound into real results.”

As per Mayo Clinic, creatine supplies energy to your muscles. and many people take creatine supplements to build strength and promote brain health. Mayo Clinic added that creatine supplements are safe for most people to take, but you should first talk to a healthcare provider to ensure they’re right for you.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.