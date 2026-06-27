Veteran Tamil actor-director K Bhagyaraj dies at 73 in Chennai

Popular actor and director K Bhagyaraj died in Chennai on Saturday. As per ANI, Bhagyaraj's death was confirmed by Apollo Hospital. According to a report by India Today, Bhagyaraj suffered a heart attack and passed away. He was 73 years old. More details regarding his funeral and last rites are awaited. K Bhagyaraj dies at 73.

Bhagyaraj is survived by his wife, actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, and their children, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj. Bhagyaraj was active in public life and, in fact, was seen attending actor-politician Khushbu Sundar's daughter's wedding in Goa just a few days ago.

Bhagyaraj's career Born as Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj in Tamil Nadu's Erode district, Bhagyaraj began his journey in the film industry as an assistant to acclaimed filmmaker Bharathiraja before carving out a successful career of his own.

He first played small supporting roles in films such as 16 Vayathinile (1977) and Sigappu Rojakkal (1978). He then assisted Bharathiraja on two films—16 Vayathinile and Kizhakke Pogum Rail—and wrote scripts for Bharathiraja's films Kizhakke Pogum Rail (1978) and Tik Tik Tik (1981). He made his directorial debut with Suvarilladha Chiththirangal in 1979. He also made his debut as a leading man in Bharathiraja's Puthiya Vaarpugal.

Bhagyaraj was best known for his contribution to middle-class family entertainers. His work reshaped family entertainment through the relatable characters he created and his relevant storytelling. His middle-class family dramas, sharp screenplay writing, and socially rooted narratives defined an era of Tamil cinema in the 1980s and 1990s. Some of his most notable films include Andha 7 Naatkal (1981), Mundhanai Mudichu (1983), Thooral Ninnu Pochu (1982), Indru Poi Naalai Vaa (1981), and many more.

Bhagyaraj directed more than 25 films and acted in over 75 movies.

Bhagyaraj directed Amitabh's film Bhagyaraj also made his mark in Hindi cinema by directing Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Aakhree Raasta (1986). The film featured Amitabh Bachchan in a dual role, while Jaya Prada, Sridevi, and Anupam Kher played pivotal roles. Bhagyaraj also appeared in a supporting role in the film.

He later played supporting roles in Mr. Bechara (1996), which starred Anil Kapoor and Sridevi, and Papa the Great (2000), alongside Krishna Kumar, Nagma, and Satya Prakash.