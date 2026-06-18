‘Hate will never stop’: Khushbu Sundar's daughter Anandita shuts down speculation of using Ozempic for weight loss

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker-actor Sundar C’s daughter Anandita has grown up in the public eye. She has faced her share of trolling from a young age, she revealed on a recent podcast. The creative producer also spoke about how, first, people would troll her for being chubby and later speculate that she had lost weight with the help of Ozempic, Mounjaro, or surgeries. (Also Read: Khushbu Sundar proud of daughter Anandita shutting down trolls calling her ‘trans person’ as an insult) Khushbu Sundar and Sundar C's daughter revealed the extent of trolling she has faced.

Anandita Sundar shuts down rumours of Ozempic use On the JFW podcast, Anandita stated that she and her elder sister Avantika were always ‘chubby kids’, but they became ‘obese’ as they grew up. She stated that as they faced health issues, they decided that the only way to get fit was to lose weight. Anandita then revealed that she had been on this fitness journey since 2018, slamming those who think she had surgeries.

“I think a lot of people don’t realise, it wasn’t sudden. I started losing weight in 2018 or 2019. So, it took me seven years to get here. There was also COVID, so no one saw that we were losing weight. My first drastic weight loss was over three years, during COVID. Everyone’s like, oh my god, she’s done this, she’s done that, she’s gotten surgery. But y’all haven’t seen us. How do you decide?” she said.

Anandita also called herself a ‘privileged and cocooned’ child who, at just 19, decided she would work a high-pressure job like filmmaking. She remarked that she worked with Mani Ratnam during the post-production of Ponniyin Selvan 2, but had to drop out as an assistant director on Thug Life after fracturing her ankle. The creative producer revealed that this was also what motivated her to get healthier.

“Now people see me, they’re like, Ozempic, Mounjaro…I laugh about it because they make up stories. I realised that the hate will never stop…it will never stop. I never lost the weight to please other people. But to get that ungodly amount of hate at that age, no one realised we’re talking to a child. I was 15 years old, my parents were celebrities, not me. Why do you feel entitled to tell me how ugly I am?” said Anandita.

Khushbu has also shut down trolls who claimed she used Mounjaro to lose weight last year