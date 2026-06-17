Khushbu Sundar proud of daughter Anandita shutting down trolls calling her ‘trans person’ as an insult

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker-actor Sundar C’s daughters Avantika and Anandita grew up in the public eye thanks to their parents’ fame. Their younger daughter, Anandita, who worked as a creative producer on the upcoming Tamil film Double Occupancy, got candid on the JFW podcast about being called a ‘trans person’ by trolls. Khushbu was proud of her daughter for speaking out. Anandita Sundar is Khushbu Sundar and Sundar C's younger daughter.

Anandita Sundar shuts down trolls Anandita spoke on the podcast about how she has been trolled from a very young age and the effect it had on her. She then revealed that the latest ‘insult’ she seemed to face was being called a ‘transperson’. “See, I think transgender people are beautiful. Right? I think they’re great, I think they’re so nuanced and beautiful. And I know many transgender people who are just the sweetest, kindest people I’ve ever met in my life. But when I open Instagram, people’s favourite ‘insult’ to use with me is that I look like a trans person. So, this is not only mean to me. You’re also homophobic. You’re also ignorant,” she said.

Anandita also spoke about how she thinks most people are inherently unkind due to what she has experienced, making it clear that to call someone a trans person is not an insult. “First of all, I don’t think being trans or looking like a trans person is an insult, right? But, this is what I see more than anything else. I am a woman. You know what, more than anything, I try to go through life being as kind as I can be. I can’t control other people. All I know is these people are unkind. The saddest part is that most people in the world are. If I post a photo, most of the comments are about how ugly I am. I have developed a thick skin, but isn’t that such a sad thing?” she added.

Khushbu re-posted the podcast on her Instagram stories, writing, “So proud of you bommai (doll) (heart emojis).” The thumbnail of the podcast has Anandita remarking, ‘the hate will never stop’.