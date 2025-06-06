Khushbu Sundar thanks Mani Ratnam for crediting daughter as AD in Thug Life despite her dropping out

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker Sundar C are proud parents as Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life with Kamal Haasan hit screens on Thursday. Khushbu took to Instagram to reveal that their daughter, Anandita Sundar, briefly worked as an assistant director on the film, thanking Mani for crediting her despite her dropping out. Here’s what happened. (Also Read: Thug Life movie review: The Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam flick fails to recreate Nayakan magic on screen) Khusbu and Sundar C's daughter Anandita worked briefly as AD on Mani Ratnam's Thug Life.

Khushbu Sundar thanks Mani Ratnam

Khusbu posted a picture of the after credits of Thug Life on her Instagram, in which her daughter Anandita is credited as an AD. Sharing it, she wrote, “As a parent, it fills me with immese pride to see my daughter's name in a Mani Ratnam film as his disciple. She assisted for a short time as she couldnt continue due her ankle fracture.”

She added, “But the knowledge she has gathered and what she has learned from Mani Sir is sure to last a life time. The experience was indeed enriching. Thank you Sir for your large heart and not missing her name out in the credits.” Ravi Mohan’s estranged wife, Aarti Ravi, commented under the post, “Proud sister @anisundar_”

Fans also seemed happy to note that Anandita got the opportunity to work with Mani, leaving comments like, “Proud of you Ani papa,” and “Wow...great start indeed. my best wishes.” One even wondered if her style of filmmaking would be like her father or Mani, “Wow... she will direct the film like sunder C comedy Or Mani sir style movies.”

About Khushbu Sundar’s family

Khushbu and Sundar married in 2000 after dating for a few years. They have two daughters, Avantika and Anandita. Avantika plans on following her mother’s footsteps and becoming an actor, and it looks like Anandita plans on following her dad.

In 2022, when Anandita turned 19, Khushbu wrote on her Instagram, “You were our tiny little baby who decided to come early into this world. We named you ANANDITA because we knew from the time you announced you were on your way, you will bring immense joy and happiness to our lives.”