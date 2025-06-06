Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Khushbu Sundar thanks Mani Ratnam for crediting daughter as AD in Thug Life despite her dropping out

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Jun 06, 2025 01:14 PM IST

Mani Ratnam's Kamal Haasan-starrer Thug Life was released on Thursday and Khushbu Sundar thanked the director for this. 

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker Sundar C are proud parents as Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life with Kamal Haasan hit screens on Thursday. Khushbu took to Instagram to reveal that their daughter, Anandita Sundar, briefly worked as an assistant director on the film, thanking Mani for crediting her despite her dropping out. Here’s what happened. (Also Read: Thug Life movie review: The Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam flick fails to recreate Nayakan magic on screen)

Khusbu and Sundar C's daughter Anandita worked briefly as AD on Mani Ratnam's Thug Life.
Khusbu and Sundar C's daughter Anandita worked briefly as AD on Mani Ratnam's Thug Life.

Khushbu Sundar thanks Mani Ratnam

Khusbu posted a picture of the after credits of Thug Life on her Instagram, in which her daughter Anandita is credited as an AD. Sharing it, she wrote, “As a parent, it fills me with immese pride to see my daughter's name in a Mani Ratnam film as his disciple. She assisted for a short time as she couldnt continue due her ankle fracture.”

She added, “But the knowledge she has gathered and what she has learned from Mani Sir is sure to last a life time. The experience was indeed enriching. Thank you Sir for your large heart and not missing her name out in the credits.” Ravi Mohan’s estranged wife, Aarti Ravi, commented under the post, “Proud sister @anisundar_”

Fans also seemed happy to note that Anandita got the opportunity to work with Mani, leaving comments like, “Proud of you Ani papa,” and “Wow...great start indeed. my best wishes.” One even wondered if her style of filmmaking would be like her father or Mani, “Wow... she will direct the film like sunder C comedy Or Mani sir style movies.”

About Khushbu Sundar’s family

Khushbu and Sundar married in 2000 after dating for a few years. They have two daughters, Avantika and Anandita. Avantika plans on following her mother’s footsteps and becoming an actor, and it looks like Anandita plans on following her dad.

In 2022, when Anandita turned 19, Khushbu wrote on her Instagram, “You were our tiny little baby who decided to come early into this world. We named you ANANDITA because we knew from the time you announced you were on your way, you will bring immense joy and happiness to our lives.”

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Khushbu Sundar thanks Mani Ratnam for crediting daughter as AD in Thug Life despite her dropping out
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On