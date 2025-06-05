Ravi Mohan visits temple with Kenishaa Francis before launching studio's logo

Actor Ravi Mohan and rumoured girlfriend, singer-healer Kenishaa Francis, were clicked while visiting a temple before he launched the logo of his studio, Ravi Mohan Studios. Pictures of Ravi and Kenishaa posing with temple priests are doing rounds on social media. (Also Read: NEEK actor Siddhartha Shankar supports Jayam Ravi, Kenishaa amid drama with Aarti: ‘So upset to read terrible things’) Kenishaa Francis and Ravi Mohan visited the temple.

Ravi Mohan, Kenishaa Francis visit temple

Numerous pictures on social media claim that Ravi and Kenishaa were spotted at a temple recently. In the pictures, both stand with garlands around their necks. Ravi is dressed in a shirt and jeans, while Kenishaa is in a kurta. They posed for pictures with priests and the temple authorities after their darshan before leaving. The posts claim that they were spotted at the Kundrakudi Murugan Temple.

On Thursday, Ravi also launched the logo of his newly-launched studios, Ravi Mohan Studios. “On this auspicious day, I’m thrilled to reveal the logo of #RaviMohanStudios!!! Exciting updates coming your way soon…Stay Tuned @Ravimohanstudios,” he wrote, sharing the logo of a golden lion on a blue backdrop. Fans left congratulatory messages for him under the post, hoping his studio will launch new talent.

Ravi Mohan’s divorce from Aarti Ravi

Ravi confirmed rumours in September last year and announced that he was separated from his wife, Aarti Ravi. The couple got married in 2009 and have two sons together. Aarti claimed to have been blindsided by his public announcement. When Kenishaa's name was brought up, she clarified that she was Ravi’s friend and healer.

In May, Ravi and Aarti went back and forth on social media after he and Kenishaa attended a high-profile wedding together in Chennai. The former couple threw accusations of abandonment and abuse against each other in statements posted on Instagram, but have taken them down now. Aarti’s counsel also moved the High Court to remove any content pertaining to her private life and marital dispute.