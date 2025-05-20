Aarti Ravi says she has proof Kenishaa Francis broke her marriage with Ravi Mohan: ‘She was already in the picture’

Actor Ravi Mohan, formerly known as Jayam Ravi, announced his separation from his wife Aarti Ravi in September last year. Since then, there have been ongoing speculations about the actor dating singer Kenishaa Francis, with their recent public appearance further fuelling the rumours. Now, Aarti has shared a note claiming that a third person was the reason behind their separation. (Also Read: Kenishaa Francis' friend defends her relationship with Ravi Mohan in emotional post: ‘How vulgar people can be’) Aarti Ravi reacted to Jayam Ravi's claims, defended her actions in marriage.

Aarti Ravi says third person broke her marriage with Jayam Ravi

Aarti took to Instagram to share a note in which she detailed the “truth” behind her split from Ravi. In her post, she referred to a third person in their marriage—hinting at Kenishaa—and wrote, “There is little space for those who choose dignity over drama. Recent manipulations leave me no choice but to speak one last time. The truth needs to be said - once and for all. Money, power, interference, or control—none of these are why our marriage suffers. There is a third person in our marriage. What broke us wasn't something between us—it was someone outside. The 'light of your life' brought only darkness into ours. That's the truth. This person was already in the picture—long before any divorce papers were filed. This isn't guesswork. I have proof."

While she did not name Kenishaa, she used the phrase the ‘light of your life’, which is how Ravi had referred to Kenishaa in his statement a few days ago.

She further addressed being labelled a “controlling wife,” defending her actions by saying she was simply protecting her husband from destructive habits. She added that any loving wife would do the same for their spouse’s well-being.

Aarti recalled Ravi leaving their home in branded sneakers and said, “Even during those so-called difficult years, we still shared real moments as a family—including with my in-laws—and our social media stands as proof. Until the very last day, I was made to believe we were in a marriage like many others—filled with love, disagreements, shared dreams, and occasional struggles. Left home barefoot, stripped of his belongings and dignity? The truth? He left in branded sneakers, fully clothed, with access to his wallet, and Range—along with every other possession he wished to take. He wasn't exiled. He exited—calmly, consciously, and with a plan."

Aarti also questioned her estranged husband's narrative of having "escaped" her supposed clutches, noting that if that were the case, he could have gone directly to his "estranged" parents’ home. Instead, she said, he chose to seek refuge elsewhere, which only caused more harm. She wrote, “Let us not confuse a rescue mission with a rendezvous disguised as righteousness.” She went on to question why, if the marriage was truly unlivable, he continued to celebrate anniversaries and attend family vacations. “That was the moment he chose to walk—not out of fear, but because the secret was no longer safe.”

Aarti dismissed claims that Ravi was a “resident son-in-law,” clarifying that they lived at her in-laws’ homes or their own residences in Alwarpet and ECR, not her parents’ property. She stated that Ravi had met their children only four times in the past year—by his own choosing—and had never sought custody or visitation. According to her, the children feel safe only in familiar places, and his current living situation with the alleged third person has distanced them further. She also alleged that after a minor car accident, when they visited their jointly owned office, they were denied entry by a bouncer.

Aarti Ravi reacts to allegations of emotional and financial abuse

Addressing allegations of abuse and emotional captivity, Aarti wrote, “It’s almost comical—to imagine that a six-foot man was somehow held hostage by a 5'2" woman. If he stayed, it was by choice, not force. For 15 years, I was asked to give up my own career and dreams—even with a master's degree from the UK—to support his work and life. I was promised lifelong security. That promise was broken. Had I not been bound by chains, I could have built an empire of my own—twice over—more than enough to sustain the 'extravagant lifestyle' I was led to believe was given out of love, not out of obligation. Every financial decision we made, we made together. I've kept records of all of it. Those facts will be presented in court."

Aarti concluded her note with an emotional message to her loved ones, stating that she had tried to protect the dignity of the situation for as long as she could. After 18 years of marriage, she said she felt betrayed and left alone to face public scrutiny while her husband remained silent. “I’m not weak. And I’m not here to plead. I’m here to stand tall—in the eyes of my loved ones, and in solidarity with the millions of voices that have been silenced. And with that, I’ll say no more. Because I still believe—in the court of law.”

This statement comes after Ravi previously shared a note on social media, claiming he had faced emotional and financial abuse in his marriage. He referred to Kenishaa as a “lifeline” who helped him escape. He wrote that his decision was to leave Aarti, not his children, who remain his “eternal pride.” He also claimed he had been treated like a “golden goose” and criticised his “estranged ex-wife and her privileged family.”

Addressing rumours of his relationship with Kenishaa, Ravi appeared to confirm they were more than just friends. “With regards to Kenishaa Francis, who was initially a friend that chose to save a drowning man, [she] very quickly became a lifeline of support when I had nothing but tears, blood, and the courage to walk away from a life that nearly broke me,” he wrote.