Kenishaa Francis' friend defends her relationship with Ravi Mohan in emotional post: ‘How vulgar people can be’

Actor Ravi Mohan and his rumoured girlfriend, singer-spiritual healer Kenishaa Francis, made waves recently when they attended producer Ishari Ganesh’s daughter’s wedding in Chennai. They twinned in gold and attended the festivities together, prompting Ravi’s estranged wife Aarti to post a note calling him out. Now, their friend Vijayanthi Rajeswar defended their relationship in an emotional post, which was re-shared by Kenishaa. (Also Read: Ravi Mohan, Kenishaa Francis twin in gold as they attend wedding together, reignite dating rumours. Watch) Kenishaa Francis and Ravi Mohan attended Ishari Ganesh's daughter's wedding in Chennai.

Kenishaa’s friend defends relationship with Ravi Mohan

Vijayanthi posted a picture of her hugging Kenishaa tightly, writing about how the last few days were difficult for her friend. She wrote, “I’ve sat in silence and asked you to be silent over the last few days and I know how difficult these times have been. I’ve known you separately and I’ve known you together with my dearest Ravi anna. How misunderstood, how brutal and how vulgar the people can be is something I’ve witnessed in this ordeal.”

She ended the note by writing that Kenishaa isn’t what people imagine her to be, stating that the ‘truth will come out’ sooner or later, “I just want people to know that you aren’t what everyone claims you to be. You’re kind, dynamic, talented and most importantly you’re true. The truth will come out someday we know that. With your head held high just be the way you are.” Kenishaa re-shared the post on her Instagram stories, writing, “You are powerful to say this and I love you so much.”

Ravi Mohan and Kenishaa Francis' friend posted an emotional note.

Ravi Mohan rumoured to be dating Kenishaa Francis

Ravi and Aarti married in 2009, and the actor confirmed rumours that they had separated in 2024. Aarti claimed to have been blindsided by his announcement. Back then, Kenishaa maintained they were friends and that Ravi was her client, denying she had anything to do with their split.

A few days ago, Ravi and Kenishaa reignited dating rumours when they attended the wedding in Chennai. Aarti claimed in a statement that she’s on the verge of losing her home as Ravi has stopped supporting her and their sons financially and emotionally. “You can move on in gold silk. You can replace roles in your public life. But you cannot rewrite the truth,” she wrote. Khushbu Sundar supported her, writing, “The truth of a mother will stand as a testimony for days to come.”

While Ravi chose not to address it, Kenishaa doubled down and re-shared a comment alleging Aarti is an “opportunist trying to tarnish you and Ravi’s reputation.” She also shared a quote about how a “masculine man will never be attracted to a chaotic emotional energy.”