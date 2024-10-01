Kenishaa Francis reacts to criticism for breaking NDA to talk about Jayam Ravi: ‘May it be a day of enlightenment’

Singer-spiritual healer Kenishaa Francis took to her Instagram stories to address criticism of her breaking a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with actor Jayam Ravi. In a recent interview, she divulged that the actor was her client and shared some insights into his marriage with Aarti Ravi. (Also Read: Kenishaa Francis reacts to being accused of 'breaking up' Jayam Ravi's marriage: ‘Not your home's issue’) Kenishaa Ravi recently spoke about rumours of her dating Jayam Ravi.

Kenishaa Francis on breaking NDA

Kenishaa addressed criticism of her breaking their NDA and divulging confidential information in an interview. She shared a picture of a bowl of wasabi peas on her Instagram stories, writing, “There’s a difference between a psychologist and a spiritual healer. Their NDA terms also differ. Do me a favour - open google, read up about it and then may it be a day of enlightenment :) Also eat some wasabi’s today pweaseee :)”

A screen grab of Kenishaa Francis' Instagram stories.

This comes after she told DT Next that Ravi is one of her clients and that while an NDA binds her, she felt it was necessary to address rumours. She told them, “He got in touch with me again around June, when he was mentally and emotionally bruised and battered from his marriage to Aarti. There are certain articles that say that I am the reason behind his separation with his ex-wife. Those are false claims.”

Aarti Ravi on ‘public commentary’

Ravi spoke to Hindustan Times recently about his separation from Aarti and said, “I want a divorce. If Aarti wanted to reconcile as she states, why has she not reached out to me? Why has she not responded to the two legal notices I sent? Does this behaviour look like she wanted to reconcile with me? Will there be news about a ‘girlfriend’ if the intention was to reconcile?”

After Ravi and Kenishaa spoke to the press, Aarti released another statement on Tuesday addressing ‘public commentary’ on her personal life. A portion of her statement read, “In light of the ongoing public commentary surrounding my personal life, I find it important to emphasise that my silence is not a sign of weakness or guilt. I’ve chosen to stay dignified and not respond to those trying to portray me in bad light to conceal the truth, but I trust the legal system to bring justice.”

What happened

After weeks of rumours, Ravi released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on September 9 confirming that he was separated from his wife Aarti, citing ‘personal reasons’ for their separation. Aarti released a statement on September 11, claiming that she was ‘blindsided’ by the public announcement. The couple that got married in 2009 share two sons.