Jayam Ravi on divorce: ‘If Aarti wanted to reconcile, why didn’t she reach out? I want custody of my kids’

The Thani Oruvan actor Jayam Ravi and his wife Aarti have been making headlines the last few weeks thanks to the announcement of their divorce. He decided to take the bull by the horns and addressed the media about his divorce and the reports that he was dating singer and spiritual healer Kenishaa Francis. He chatted exclusively to Hindustan Times on Saturday, after attending the audio launch of his Diwali release, Brother, revealing more details. Also read: Jayam Ravi announces divorce from wife Aarti Ravi after 15 years of marriage: 'This decision wasn't made in haste' In the official statement announcing their divorce, Jayam cited personal reasons for their separation.

What did he say

When asked whether he spoke to his wife, Aarti, given that she was not in favour of the divorce, Jayam Ravi questioned, “I want a divorce. If Aarti wanted to reconcile as she states, why has she not reached out to me? Why has she not responded to the two legal notices I sent? Does this behaviour look like she wanted to reconcile with me? Will there be news about a ‘girlfriend’ if the intention was to reconcile?”

He further spoke about the news of him dating singer and spiritual healer Kenishaa Francis. “How did these rumours about this person start? Why should anyone drag a third person unnecessarily into this issue? I plan to start a spiritual healing centre with Kenishaa and we are looking for some suitable location. My divorce has nothing to do with this. This reflects badly on me and it also reflects badly for others involved, like our families. Has anyone thought about that?” slammed Jayam Ravi.

On custody of his sons

So, was the news he wanted custody of his sons true? “Yes, I want custody of my children – Aarav and Ayaan. I am ready to fight this divorce out in the court for 10 years or 20 years or however long it takes. My future is my children; they are my happiness,” said the actor.

“I want to produce a film with my son Aarav and introduce him to cinema at the right time. That’s the dream I have. When I acted with him in Tik Tik Tik six years ago, I had stated on stage at the success meet that that had been the happiest day of my life. I am waiting for that day again.”

There have been many stories in the media recently blaming both Aarti and her mother Sujata Vijayakumar for events and issues that eventually led to the divorce. However, Jayam Ravi has not commented about this and chooses not to.

The actor only says, “I have clearly said in my statement that everyone should respect our privacy. The case is in court and the first hearing is coming up in October. Going forward, I’ll do everything legally. There’s no going back – I want a divorce.”

As for the Comali actor’s career, he has three films on hand that have been completed – Brother, Genie and Kadhalika Neramilai. He tells HT he’s looking at new scripts.

“I am not going to rush and sign films anymore. I’m going to take my time to choose scripts and work on these scripts properly before going to shoot. Things will be different going forward,” signs off the actor.