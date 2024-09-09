Jayam Ravi announces divorce from wife Aarti Ravi after 15 years of marriage: 'This decision wasn't made in haste'

Tamil actor Jayam Ravi announced on his social media that he and his wife, Aarti Ravi, are divorcing after 15 years of marriage. They share two sons. After months of speculation about the couple’s split, the actor confirmed the news on Monday, citing that they’re splitting due to ‘personal reasons’. (Also Read: Kadhalikka Neramillai glimpse: Nithya Menen, Jayam Ravi tease a love story in this AR Rahman musical. Watch) Aarti Ravi and Jayam Ravi have been married for 15 years and have 2 sons.

Jayam Ravi, Aarti Ravi get divorced

Ravi posted two notes on X (formerly Twitter), captioning them, “Grateful for your love and understanding. Jayam Ravi.” One note is in English, and the other is in Tamil. Ravi started off the note writing about how life is a journey with various chapters and that with a ‘heavy heart’ he must share something personal.

He added, “After much thought and discussions, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved.”

Ravi also requested privacy, asking people not to make assumptions about his marriage, “In light of this, I hereby kindly request all of you to respect our privacy as well as that of our family members during this difficult time and appeal to all of you to refrain from making any assumptions, rumors or allegations in this regard and let the matter remain private.”

He ended the note by saying that his priority is always to bring ‘joy and entertainment’ to people and thanking his fans for standing by him throughout his career.

Rumours of the couple’s split

In June this year, a few days after their 15th wedding anniversary on June 4, Aarti deleted all her photos with Ravi on her Instagram account. For the unversed, Aarti is the daughter of noted television producer Sujatha Vijayakumar.

While the couple has always been private about their relationship since their marriage in 2009, the move shocked fans. Later, Aarti shared a picture commemorating her husband’s hit debut 2003 film Jayam, seemingly ending rumours.

Ravi was most recently seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II, Iraivan and Siren. He will soon star in Brother and Kadhalika Neramillai.