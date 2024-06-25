Jayam Ravi's wife Aarti Ravi removes all her Instagram photos with him, internet wonders if there's trouble in paradise

The reports of Jayam Ravi and Aarti Ravi' troubled marriage went rife after the latter deleted her pictures with her husband on Instagram. There have been claims by rumour mills about the couple parting ways. However, Aarti's new Instagram update has left her fans concerned. (Also read: Kadhalikka Neramillai glimpse: Nithya Menen, Jayam Ravi tease a love story) Jayam Ravi's wife Aarti Ravi has deleted their wedding pictures amid divorce speculations.

Jayam Ravi's wife Aarti retains her Instagram bio

A Twitter handle posted their wedding photos and wrote, “Shocking (loudspeaker emoji) Jayam Ravi's wife Aarti Ravi has removed all her Instagram photos with Jayam Ravi (shocking and heartbreak emojis).” A user commented, “She already said in a Q and A session in insta that she s going to keep her marriage life pics private and only want to showcase her individual pics in insta.” Another user wrote, “Why u r getting shocked for thier life?? Are they somehow related to to u? Why humans r going this much low for a cheap impressions? Y dnt u care ur own life before u get shocked of ur future??” A fan pointed out at Aarti's Instagram bio by sharing a screenshot and commented, “Still mentioned as married to Jayamravi @actor_jayamravi I believe this to be a rumour and long live these couple.” A fan wrote, “Nooo (three broken heart emojis).”

Jayam Ravi-Aarti Ravi's marriage

Jayam got married to Aarti, daughter of noted television producer Sujatha Vijayakumar since 2009. The couple have two sons and have always been private about their relationship.

Jayam Ravi's acting career

Jayam made his acting debut with Jayam. He also played the character of Arulmozhi Varman, also known as the great Chola Emperor Raja Raja Chola in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan - 1 and 2. Jayam also played crucial roles in Iraivan and Siren. Prior to acting, Jayam had been an assistant director to Suresh Krishna on Aalavandhan (2001), starring Kamal Haasan.

Jayam's next releases are Brother, Genie and Kadhalika Neramillai, scheduled for the end of 2024.