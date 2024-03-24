Jayam Ravi releases his first-look from Genie: ‘A movie close to my heart’

The first-look of Jayam Ravi from his upcoming film Genie was released on Sunday. The poster released by the actor and the rest of the team gave a hint of what the film could be like, leaving fans intrigued. (Also Read: Kamal Haasan announces Thug Life, an action film with Mani Ratnam, on birthday eve. Watch) Jayam Ravi's first-look from Genie

The first-look

“First look of #Genie. A movie which is unique and close to my heart. Get ready for the magical experience,” wrote Jayam, sharing the poster on his X. Rahman wrote, “Presenting the First look of @actor_jayamravi’s #Genie. Get buckled up for an Exciting Fantasy ride and an immersive magical experience!!”

In the poster, Jayam can be seen dressed as a genie, with his long hair up in a bun. He can be seen coming out of a magic lamp as chains break loose around him and he showers everything from cupcakes to money and gold all around. The poster also sees him looking relieved and smiling at his new-found freedom.

Fans react

“Outstanding first look, all the very best na,” wrote a fan, while another pointed out that the film looks like the target audience is children, writing, “Targeted audience is children, best Wishes sir.” One fan noticed that the poster had US dollars and not Indian rupees, writing, “Only dollars are there, no Indian rupees !!! Is this American genie??”

About Genie

Directed by debutant Bhuvanesh Arjunan, the film is produced by Ishari K Ganesh under Vels Films International. Jayam, Krithi Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Devayani also star in the film with music by Rahman. The film is currently in production and is expected to release sometime this year.

Upcoming work

Jayam has also said yes to the Tamil film Brother, apart from Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life. Recently, there were rumours that he has dropped out of the latter project directed by Mani Ratnam, and so has Dulquer Salmaan. However, both the actors or the film’s team is yet to address the speculation.

