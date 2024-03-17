Madhuri Dixit, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, or Wamiqa Gabbi? Reddit debates on the perfect fit for Madhubala biopic

Filmmaker Jasmeet K Reen recently announced that she will direct a new biographical drama film based on the late actor Madhubala. Now, a Reddit user shared a post suggesting actors who would fit the role. The caption read, "Actors who I think could do justice to the Madhubala biopic." Several pictures of actors from Madhuri Dixit, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, to Pakistani actor Sajal Ali were also shared. (Also Read | Madhubala biopic is in the works, Darlings director Jasmeet K Reen attached to direct) Fans have suggested Madhuri Dixit, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, and Wamiqa Gabbi's names for Madhubala's biopic

Fans suggest Kangana, Sajal, Triptii for Madhubala biopic

Fans suggested several other names, including Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Triptii Dimri, Mrunal Thakur, and Yami Gautam, among others. A fan wrote, "I am rooting for Wamiqa to get this opportunity, honestly. Wamiqa should be the frontrunner in this race." A Reddit user wrote, “I know it’s not possible, but Sajal Ali. Even though it’s unlikely, out of the pics, Sajal looks the closest like her.”

Reddit users think Alia, Wamiqa, Madhuri could star as Madhubala

"What Alia wants, Alia gets. There's no point in the rest of us debating anything," wrote a person. Another fan said, "Jasmeet K Reen is the director (one who directed Darlings), so it's going to be Alia, most probably." A fan disagreed, “No, please. Alia is not Madhubala material at all, even with makeup. I feel Wamiqa will be perfect. If they have a screen right, music and acting, Waqima will rock.”

"Kangana Ranaut can do this with grace," wrote a person. "Tripti has that vintage charm maybe she can. She’s one of the few who has that sweetness in her smile that Madhubala had." Another person shared, "Even Mrunal Thakur would be a better choice than Alia." A comment read, "I ran a face recognition algo. The nearest face match with the input pic of a straight face Madhubala was with Taapsee Pannu." "I think Keerthy would suit Meena Kumani if ever someone wanted to make her biopic, not so much Madhubala. She has a soft oval face, while Madhubala had sharper cuts like Madhuri," wrote another fan. "I think Yami Gautam might be a good fit for the role with a little bit of makeup," commented a fan.

About Madhubala's biopic

Sony Pictures International Productions, on Friday, took to their official social media handles to announce the project. Jasmeet K Reen, known for her work on Darlings starring Alia Bhatt, will direct the film and also pen the script.

About Madhubala

The biopic aims to honour the actor's career, life, and profound impact on Indian cinema. Madhubala was the most celebrated female Bollywood star during the 1950s and '60s. Madhubala got her first break in a lead role in Neel Kamal (1947). At the age of 14, she played a romantic lead against Raj Kapoor and finally arrived on the Indian screen. Madhubala starred in many classics, including Mughal-e-Azam, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Mahal, and Barsaat Ki Raat.

