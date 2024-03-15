 Madhubala biopic is in the works, Darlings director Jasmeet K Reen attached to direct | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Madhubala biopic is in the works, Darlings director Jasmeet K Reen attached to direct

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 15, 2024 06:13 PM IST

A biopic drama on legendary actor Madhubala is finally happening. Check out more details about the project.

Ending months of speculation, the highly anticipated biopic on legendary actor Madhubala has finally got its director. It will be helmed by Jasmeet K Reen, who directed Alia Bhatt in the 2022 film Darlings. On Friday, the director took to her Instagram account to share the update. (Also read: Madhubala: A screen goddess who was unlucky in matters of the heart)

Madhubala, seen here, in a shot from K Asif’s Mughal-e-Azam.
Madhubala, seen here, in a shot from K Asif’s Mughal-e-Azam.

The announcement

The film will be produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment. On Friday, their official Instagram account shared the news and wrote, “Exciting News! (star emoticon) We’re thrilled to announce our upcoming film honouring the legendary Madhubala, the epitome of grace and talent. Get ready to delve into the timeless charm and captivating story of one of Bollywood’s most iconic stars. Stay tuned for updates!” The caption also included the hashtags Madhubala Film, Bollywood Legend and Coming Soon.

The announcement poster also revealed that Sony will be producing with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited and Madhubala Pictures Pvt. Limited. Jasmeet shared the same post on her Instagram and wrote in the caption, “An exciting new journey with some wonderful people begins, grateful (folded hands emoticon).” No actor has been attached to the project yet.

In 2022, amid reports on a new film on Madhubala doing the rounds, it was her sister Madhur Brij Bhushan who had warned those who are going ahead with a project based on her late sister’s life, insisting they would have to face legal action.

More details

“I request that no one should attempt any kind of project – based on or inspired by Madhubala – without my approval. Please don’t spoil this moment for us… If people don’t pay heed to my requests, I’ll have no other option but to take stern legal action and sue them for transgressing on my family’s rights as well as such emotional and mental harassment. All those people who deal with such a project shall be dragged to the court. I am a fighter, and will fight it out that way too,” Madhur told Pinkvilla.

Madhubala is one of the most iconic stars in the history of Indian cinema. Some of her notable works include Mahal, Nirala, Tarana, Kala Pani, Howrah Bridge, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi and Mughal-E-Azam, among many others. Madhubala died on 23 February 1969 at the age of 36.

