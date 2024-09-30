Aarti addresses ‘public commentary’ on her divorce from Jayam Ravi: ‘My silence is not a sign of weakness’

Since Jayam Ravi announced earlier in September that he was splitting from his wife Aarti Ravi, rumour mills have been churning with many speculating on the reason behind their divorce. While Aarti initially remained mum, she released a statement a few days after his and claimed she was ‘blindsided’ by his statement. She released a fresh statement on Monday clarifying a few things. (Also Read: Jayam Ravi on divorce: ‘If Aarti wanted to reconcile, why didn’t she reach out? I want custody of my kids’) Aarti Ravi and Jayam Ravi have been married for 15 years and have 2 sons.

‘My words were misinterpreted’

Aarti captioned her statement, “When they go low, we go high.” She wrote that she’s putting out the statement due to the recent commentary on her personal life, “In light of the ongoing public commentary surrounding my personal life, I find it important to emphasise that my silence is not a sign of weakness or guilt. I’ve chosen to stay dignified and not respond to those trying to portray me in bad light to conceal the truth, but I trust the legal system to bring justice.”

She also clarified that when she wrote she was ‘blindsided’ she meant by Ravi’s public statement and not by the divorce proceedings, “To be clear, my previous statement referred to the public announcement that was claimed to have been issued through mutual consent. I maintain that this came as a shock and was not a reference to the unilateral divorce that is underway. It’s unfortunate that my words were misinterpreted.” She also wrote that her ‘hope for a private conversation’ has been ‘denied’ till date.

Aarti ended her note with, “I deeply respect the sanctity of marriage and won’t engage in public discussions that hurt anyone’s reputation. My focus is on our family’s well-being, and I trust God’s grace for guidance.”

What happened

This comes a few days after Ravi told Hindustan Times that he ‘walked out of home with nothing’. He also claimed he was ‘forced’ to make a public announcement when Aarti did not respond to the notices she was sent. He also told us, “Both our families and she and I had a discussion about this together. So, she and her family were completely aware of this. How can they claim otherwise?”

Singer-spiritual healer Kenishaa Francis’ name was recently linked to Ravi in some reports. She spoke to DT Next and said that Ravi was only her ‘client’. She said, “He got in touch with me when he was mentally and emotionally bruised and battered from his marriage to Aarti. There are certain articles that say I am the reason behind his separation from his ex-wife. Those are false claims.”