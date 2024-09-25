Kenishaa Francis reacts to being accused of 'breaking up' Jayam Ravi's marriage: ‘Not your home's issue’

Singer-spiritual healer Kenishaa Francis was the target of rumours after actor Jayam Ravi announced a split from his wife, Aarti Ravi. As many wondered why the couple was splitting up, Kenishaa’s name was linked to Ravi’s claiming she was the reason behind the split. Kenishaa spoke to DT Next and set the record straight. (Also Read: Jayam Ravi reacts to wife Aarti’s divorce comment, says 'walked out of home' with nothing) Kenishaa Ravi met Jayam Ravi at an event earlier this year, she claims.

Kenishaa Francis on Jayam Ravi

Kenishaa told the publication that she first met Ravi during the launch of her song Idhai Yaar Solvaaro earlier this year. She said she only had ‘limited contact’ with him after that until he reached out to her in June this year.

The singer also claimed that Ravi spoke to her seeking professional help and that he was ‘mentally and emotionally bruised and battered’ from his marriage. She said, “He got in touch with me when he was mentally and emotionally bruised and battered from his marriage to Aarti. There are certain articles that say I am the reason behind his separation from his ex-wife. Those are false claims. He came to me only after he sent a notice for divorce by mutual consent through his lawyer. He approached me because he didn't want anyone in Chennai to know about this.”

Kenishaa also posted a clipping of the article on her Instagram, asking people to ‘stay out of it’, writing, “A humble request and an appeal I make to all of who have taken the liberty to make other people’s issue your own. Firstly, and humbly I say this to you - stay out of it, coz it’s not your home’s issue but someone else’s home, and you’re not allowed an opinion in this matter. Secondly, leave me out of it, I have work to do and I don’t advocate for uncanny banter. Lastly, be kind to everyone. It’s the only necessity in the world right now.”

Jayam Ravi addresses rumours

Ravi also addressed rumours of him dating Kenishaa when he spoke to Hindustan Times. He said, “How did these rumours about this person start? Why should anyone drag a third person unnecessarily into this issue? I plan to start a spiritual healing centre with Kenishaa and we are looking for some suitable location. My divorce has nothing to do with this. This reflects badly on me and it also reflects badly for others involved, like our families. Has anyone thought about that?” Kenishaa however claimed that Ravi is one of her clients and that while she’s bound by a non-disclosure agreement, she felt it necessary to address the rumours.

Upcoming work

Ravi will soon star in M Rajesh’s rom-com titled Brother, also starring Priyanka Mohan in the lead role. The film will be released in theatres on October 31 for Diwali. He will also star in a film titled Genie, directed by Arjunan.