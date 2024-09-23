Jayam Ravi deletes family pictures with Aarti Ravi from his Instagram account after divorce announcement

Actor Jayam Ravi recently announced that he’s separating from his wife, Aarti Ravi, even though she claimed to be ‘blindsided’ by the news. He has now scrubbed his Instagram of family pictures with her and their children. (Also Read: Jayam Ravi reacts to wife Aarti’s divorce comment, says 'walked out of home' with nothing) Aarti Ravi and Jayam Ravi got married in 2009 and he announced their separation after 15 years.

Jayam Ravi scrubs Instagram

Ravi deleted all photos with Aarti and their sons Aarav and Ayaan that were previously up on his Instagram. The first picture he shared recently is of himself at an event, writing, “The new me (folded hands emoji).” He has also only been putting up promotional posts lately on his Instagram account.

Early in September after rumours surfaced of their separation, Ravi posted on X (formerly Twitter) that him and Aarti are splitting due to ‘personal reasons’. He wrote, “After much thought and discussions, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved.”

However Aarti released a statement a week after that claiming that her and their children were ‘blindsided’. “I am deeply shocked and saddened by the recent public announcement regarding our marriage, which was made without my knowledge or consent. After 18 years of shared history, I believe that such a significant matter should be handled with grace, respect, and privacy that it deserves,” she wrote.

Ravi to seek custody

Since Ravi announced his impending divorce from Aarti, there have been numerous rumours. His name was even linked to a singer named Kenishaa Francis. He spoke to Hindustan Times and said that he will fight for custody of his sons.

Talking about Kenishaa, he said, “How did these rumours about this person start? Why should anyone drag a third person unnecessarily into this issue? I plan to start a spiritual healing centre with Kenishaa and we are looking for some suitable location. My divorce has nothing to do with this.”

He added, “I want custody of my children – Aarav and Ayaan. I am ready to fight this divorce out in the court for 10 years or 20 years or however long it takes. My future is my children; they are my happiness.”

Upcoming work

Ravi will soon star in M Rajesh’s rom-com titled Brother, also starring Priyanka Mohan in the lead role. The film will be released in theatres on October 31 for Diwali. He will also star in a film titled Genie, directed by Arjunan.