Kenishaa Francis doubles down after Aarti Ravi's letter: Steps out again with Jayam Ravi; amplifies ‘opportunist’ post

Kenishaa Francis has broken her silence after Aarti Ravi's scathing statement. Kenishaa is currently dating acting Jayam Ravi, who is separated from ex-wife Aarti. Aarti Ravi shared a recent post about Jayam Ravi moving on with Kenishaa Francis. Kenishaa has now responded to the controversy.

What has Kenishaa been posting?

Kenishaa first shared a quote about what a masculine man truly wants. “A masculine man will never be attracted to a chaotic emotional energy. His heart leans toward the woman who feels like peace. The one whose softness isn’t a performance, but a quiet power. She doesn’t compete with his strength, she balances it. And in that dynamic, both people sustain and fulfill each other’s needs,” it read.

Later, she shared a follower's advice for her. "Hey Keneeshaa, I hope you’re okay. It’s extremely horrible to see the media judging someone so quick just because a women starts to pull the victim card stating strong mother. She is an opportunist trying to tarnish you and Ravi’s reputation. Her dirty PR works and evil mind will not sustain over a week since her true colours will come out soon.

“Those women defending her is fallen for her sympathy tactics. Best thing to do here is ignore her, you and Ravi have all rights to chose your life together you don’t owe any statement to anyone since you’re strong independent woman unlike someone lives on sucking her mum money or someone who she is with. I’m sure most of the people know who Ravi is and how genuine he is. Stay strong girl,” read the follower's message.

Kenishaa replied, “Some women, actually hold their head up high and love themselves so much, that all they can do is see love in others and spread love too. From all the msgs I’ve received so far, this one sticks the most just yet.”

On Saturday evening, she even stepped out for a wedding reception with Jayam Ravi.

In September last year, Ravi released a statement on X (formerly Twitter), confirming his separation from Aarti. However, Aarti claimed on social media that she was ‘blindsided’ by his announcement, as were their sons.

Aarti Ravi's letter

On Friday, Aarti posted a long letter on how she has been struggling. She said she has been accused of being a ‘gold digger’ and advised to move out of the house which was once her home.

She posted, “I do not regret love. But I will not stand by as that love is rewritten as weakness. My children are 10 and 14. They deserve security, not shock. Stability, not silence. They are too young to understand legal clauses, but old enough to feel abandonment. Every unanswered call, every cancelled meeting, every cold message meant for me but read by them- these are just not oversights. They are wounds.”