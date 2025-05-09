Ravi Mohan, Kenishaa Francis twin in gold as they attend wedding together, reignite dating rumours. Watch

Actor Ravi Mohan and singer-spiritual healer Kenishaa Francis attended producer Ishari Ganesh’s daughter’s wedding in Chennai on Friday. The duo twinned in traditional gold outfits and sat together at the wedding, sparking rumours about their relationship again. (Also Read: Ravi Mohan does not judge people for talking about his divorce from Aarti: ‘I can't teach…’) Kenishaa Francis and Ravi Mohan had previously denied that they were dating.

Ravi Mohan twins in gold with Kenishaa Francis

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Ravi and Mohan can be seen sitting together at the wedding. Guests can be seen approaching and greeting both of them together. Kenishaa opted for a gold-coloured saree with an embroidered border while Ravi was dressed in a gold shirt and dhoti. Pictures also surfaced on social media of the duo sitting together on a couch at the wedding.

Given that both Ravi and Kenishaa maintained that they were friends, fans were confused to see them attend a wedding together and twinning. When one fan commented on Instagram asking, “Is that Kenishaa Francis?” another questioned why they were wearing “couple attire”. One fan wrote, “Anyways people guess was right.” A shocked fan on X (formerly Twitter) even wondered, “Omg that rumours was true?? Ravi wit Kenishaa Francis.”

Ravi Mohan’s split from Aarti

After weeks of speculation, Ravi announced in September last year that he was parting ways with his wife Aarti after 15 years of marriage; they share two sons. Aarti claimed on social media that she was ‘blindsided’ by his announcement, as were their sons.

When Kenishaa’s name was linked to his, she denied in an interview with DT Next that they had an affair, claiming Aarti and her family had abused Ravi. “There has been no physical involvement; we both understand our boundaries. I am self-made, and my parents are no more,” she said.

Ravi filed for divorce at the Chennai family court in November last year, and mediation was ordered.