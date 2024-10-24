Jayam Ravi does not judge people for talking about his divorce from Aarti Ravi: ‘I can't teach…’

Actor Jayam Ravi has been in the news lately for more than just his work. Since he announced his split from his wife, Aarti Ravi, in September, there has been speculation about the reason of the divorce. Talking to Galatta Plus, the actor said he doesn’t judge anyone for talking about his personal life. (Also Read: Kenishaa Francis reacts to criticism for breaking NDA to talk about Jayam Ravi: ‘May it be a day of enlightenment’) Jayam Ravi spoke about being a public figure and why he doesn't judge people for discussing his personal life.

‘It’s a mass medium; we are mass stars’

Ravi was asked if it bothers him when people make much ado about his divorce, even if it’s a common occurrence. He replied, “We are in a public medium. Anything I do gets elevated, even if it’s just me drinking tea. It is a mass medium; we are mass stars. So, be it good sense or bad sense, everything is highlighted, and we cannot avoid that. People like cinema, people like actors…talking about actors. So, I don’t judge them for it. Let it be.”

When prodded further about how he doesn’t let speculation bother him about something as personal as this, Ravi said, “I need my body and mind to be clear for the sake of my work. I can’t teach people individual responsibility. Some mature people don’t do that (spread rumours). Other people don’t care about the intensity of the matter and breach my privacy. When I know about myself, why bother about what others say?”

Ravi also pointed out that it’s not ‘zen at all’ when he thinks this way; he’d just like to focus on his work rather than ‘answer everybody’ who talks about him.

Jayam Ravi’s divorce

In September this year, Ravi released a statement on X (formerly Twitter), confirming his separation from Aarti. “After much thought and discussions, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved,” read a portion of his note.

Aarti, however, released a statement claiming that Ravi blindsided her and their two sons by publicly announcing their separation. She wrote,“For some time, I have sought several opportunities to speak directly with my husband, hoping to have an open dialogue in a manner that honours the commitment we made to one another and our family. Sadly, that opportunity was not afforded to me, leaving both my children and me completely blindsided by this announcement.”