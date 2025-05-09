Aarti Ravi breaks silence after Ravi Mohan attends wedding with Kenishaa Francis: ‘My divorce is still ongoing’

Ever since Ravi Mohan announced last year that he was splitting from his wife Aarti Ravi, rumour mills have been churning with many speculating on the reason behind their divorce. Then he was seen attending a wedding with rumoured girlfriend, singer-spiritual healer Kenishaa Francis, which added to the speculations. Now, Aarti Ravi has released a statement on her Instagram account on her split, stating that she faces ‘home eviction’ and is left alone to take care of her kids. (Also read: Ravi Mohan, Kenishaa Francis twin in gold as they attend wedding together, reignite dating rumours. Watch) Aarti Ravi and Ravi Mohan have been married for 15 years and have 2 sons.

What Aarti Ravi wrote

In her statement, Aarti Ravi began, “For a year, I have carried silence like armour. Not because I was weak, but because my sons needed peace more than I needed to be heard.”

She further wrote, “I absorbed every accusation, every allegation, every cruel whisper thrown my way. I said nothing- not because I didn't have the truth but because I didn't want my children to carry the burden of choosing between parents. Today while the world sees carefully curated appearances and photo captions, our reality is very different. My divorce is still ongoing. But the man I once stood beside for 18 years- in love, loyalty and belief- has not just walked away from me- but from the very responsibilities he once promised to honour."

She added, "For months, the weight of their world has rested on my shoulders alone. Every book, every meal, every quiet tear at night- held, healed and carried by me. Not a whisper of emotional or financial support has followed from the one who once called them his pride. And now, we face home eviction- from the bank, on the instructions of the man who once built that very home with me. I am accused of being a gold digger. If that were ever true, I would have protected my personal interests long ago. But I chose love over calculation. Trust over transaction. And this is where it has brought me."

‘I do not regret love’



She concluded by saying, “I do not regret love. But I will not stand by as that love is rewritten as weakness. My children are 10 and 14. They deserve security, not shock. Stability, not silence. They are too young to understand legal clauses, but old enough to feel abandonment. Every unanswered call, every cancelled meeting, every cold message meant for me but read by them- these are just not oversights. They are wounds.”

In September last year, Ravi released a statement on X (formerly Twitter), confirming his separation from Aarti. However, Aarti claimed on social media that she was ‘blindsided’ by his announcement, as were their sons.