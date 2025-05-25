Kenishaa Francis issues legal notice over death threats and defamation amid Ravi Mohan's divorce from Aarti

Kenishaa Francis has been in the limelight amid the ongoing social media battle between Ravi Mohan and his estranged wife, Aarti Ravi, surrounding the fallout of their marriage. A few days ago, Kenishaa had shared that she received abusive messages from several users on Instagram. On Sunday, she issued a legal statement against the vile messages and online defamation that she has received over her link to the marital separation of Ravi Mohan. (Also read: Kenishaa Francis posts screenshots of death threats she's receiving amid Ravi Mohan's divorce from Aarti) Kenishaa Francis has shared a legal statement after receiving abusive, rape, and death threats online.

Kenishaa's legal statement

Kenishaa posted the legal statement on her Instagram account. The legal statement was divided into 9 different points. The statement began with the decision of Kenishaa to take a firm step after she became an ‘unwanted focal point of a concerted and intensifying pattern of public speculation, digital speculation and online assault'.

A part of the statement read, “These acts amount to direct violations of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including Section 75 (sexual harassment through unwelcome advances or sexually colored remarks), Section 351 (criminal intimidation), and Section 356 (defamation), as well as multiple provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, including Section 66E (violation of privacy), Section 67 and Section 67 A (publication or transmission of obscene content in electronic form).”

Kenishaa details reputational harm

A point detailed that the client has received ‘death threats, sexually explicit and obscene messages’ that were directed towards her, which caused her ‘psychological injury and reputational harm.’ The legal statement went on to add that the screenshots will be taken into consideration for judicial proceedings. The caption of the post read, “To All Offenders : Cease and Desist Notice from Keneeshaa’s Legal Team.”

Ravi and Aarti had been married for 15 years, and it was in 2024 that he walked out of his house, stating irreconcilable differences and filing for divorce. When Ravi stepped out with Kenishaa officially at producer and entrepreneur Dr Ishari K Ganesh’s daughter’s wedding in Chennai a few days ago, a fresh controversy erupted.