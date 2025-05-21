Internet thinks Ravi Mohan's latest post is a dig at Aarti reportedly asking 40 lakh alimony per month: ‘Not cool’

Earlier on Wednesday, reports surfaced that actor Ravi Mohan’s estranged wife Aarti Ravi was asking him for ₹40 lakh alimony per month in their divorce case. This comes amidst their separation last year and his moving on with singer-spiritual healer Kenishaa Francis. Now, fans believe Ravi’s new post is a veiled dig at Aarti. (Also Read: Aarti Ravi demands ₹40 lakh maintenance per month from Ravi Mohan in divorce case: Report) Aarti Ravi and Jayam Ravi were married for 15 years and have 2 sons.

Fans think Ravi Mohan’s new post is a dig at Aarti

News spread like wildfire on Wednesday that, as per court documents reportedly submitted in the Chennai Family Welfare Court, Aarti had asked Ravi to pay ₹40 lakh per month as alimony. Later in the day, Ravi posted a picture of himself smiling widely with a telephone receiver in his hand. Sharing it, he joked, “*News Incoming*” Dressed in a casual tee-shirt and jeans, Ravi seemed unbothered by the speculation around his divorce or the back-and-forth with his estranged wife on social media for a week now.

Some fans commented, supporting him and writing, “Savage bro.” and “Bro did not hesitate.” However, most fans were miffed, believing the post to be a dig at Aarti, leaving long comments under his post. One user wrote, “Ok!! Trolling her admist all the chaos?? Are you really making it funny so you can look cool with what's going on ?? But the reality is you are bringing yourself down ...we understand that a lot might happened in between you two that we aren't aware of ...but your attitude towards it is really not a behaviour of a father of two sons.”

Another believed Aarti had a right to the reported alimony, writing, “Aarti has every right to ask for more alimony. After 15 years of building a life with you, raising your children, and holding the fort, she’s now the one dealing with the emotional and practical aftermath of this separation. Why should she silently watch you move on with someone new while she’s left to process everything on her own?” One even called out other fans, “Seeing some comments here supporting his behaviour and attitude is so embarrassing! Nothing to be proud of here. Shame of some of you!” As did another, “Such a shameless post... this is not cool... downfall of actor ravi.”

Some fans though believed it might be a casual post, with one fan commenting, “Lol he didn’t say anything … he just caption as “news incoming “ why some of u all are sooooo triggered.”

About Ravi Mohan and Aarti

Ravi and Aarti married in 2009 after a long-distance romance. They have two sons together. In 2024, Ravi confirmed rumours that he was separating from Aarti in a press note and his wife claimed to be blindsided by it. Since Ravi made a public appearance with his rumoured girlfriend Kenishaa at a wedding in Chennai, he and Aarti had a back-and-forth on social media.