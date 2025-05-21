Aarti Ravi demands 40 lakh maintenance per month from Ravi Mohan in divorce case: Report

Last week has seen Tamil actor Ravi Mohan and his estranged wife, Aarti Ravi, in a battle on social media. Each of them has released statements that have made headlines over the last six months, giving the public fodder for gossip. As the allegations continue in public, their divorce proceedings have been ongoing in the Chennai Family Welfare court since last September, when Ravi initiated divorce proceedings. (Also Read: Aarti Ravi says she has proof Kenishaa Francis broke her marriage with Ravi Mohan: ‘She was already in the picture’) Aarti Ravi and Jayam Ravi got married in 2009 and he announced their separation after 15 years.

Aarti Mohan reportedly demands ₹ 40 lakh per month

Both parties appeared in court this week for the divorce proceedings in front of the 3rd Additional Family Welfare Court in Chennai. A report by News18 stated that Judge Thenmozhi heard Ravi Mohan’s petition, in which he clearly stated that reconciliation was not possible and that he wanted a divorce. Aarti Ravi, meanwhile, reportedly filed a counter-petition stating that she needed ₹40 lakhs per month as maintenance as she needed financial support post-separtial. The judge adjourned the case until 12 June.

Ravi Mohan-Aarti Ravi's marital strife

Ravi and Aarti had been married for 15 years, and it was in 2024 that he walked out of his house, stating irreconcilable differences and filing for divorce. Ravi’s friendship with singer Keneeshaa Francis has been in the news, and when he stepped out with her officially at producer and entrepreneur Dr Ishari K Ganesh’s daughter’s wedding in Chennai last week, a fresh controversy erupted.

Aarti Mohan, in a note released on 20 May on her Instagram, alleged that it was because a ‘third person’ had entered their relationship that Ravi wanted a divorce. She did not name Keneeshaa in her note, but wrote that money, power, interference or control did not ruin their marriage. She called out the ‘light of my life’ statement that Ravi had made about Keneeshaa. She wrote, “None of these are why our marriage suffers. There is a third person in our marriage. What broke us wasn't something between us - it was someone outside. The 'light of your life' brought only darkness to ours. That's the truth.”