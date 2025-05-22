Kenishaa Francis posts screenshots of death threats she's receiving amid Ravi Mohan's divorce from Aarti

Kenishaa Francis has broken her silence amid the ongoing social media battle between Ravi Mohan and his estranged wife, Aarti Ravi, surrounding the fallout of their marriage. Kenishaa is currently dating actor Jayam Ravi, who is separated from ex-wife Aarti. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Kenishaa shared a series of screenshots to show how she has been receiving abusive messages and death threats from several users for breaking Ravi's marriage. (Also read: Aarti Ravi demands ₹40 lakh maintenance per month from Ravi Mohan in divorce case: Report) Kenishaa Ravi has opened up about the abusive messages she has received for being linked to Jayam Ravi.

Kenishaa details abusive messages

Kenishaa shared an unsettling message from an unknown user which had death threats and abusive messages. In a note, she wrote, “I’m not turning off my comments or running away. I have nothing to hide from no body. You have the right to question my actions but please come do it to my face and I'm happy to show each one of you and in public my side of the story and how one person's falsification is your truth. Please take me to court if you're confident that I'm even a catalyst to anything that is happening around me now. I beg you- take me to court! Do it rightfully!”

Kenishaa via Instagram Stories.

'You speak of karma to hurt me'

She added, "Have any of you paused to think about what I’m going through with your curses and abuse? You speak of karma to hurt me, but when the truth comes out—legally and legitimately—I won’t wish that same pain upon you."

In a separate note, she wrote, “I understand that because most of you don’t know my truth and pain, words like this and worse are easy to lay upon me. I’m sorry your assumptions are hurting you. But I pray to the Gods of light that someday soon, the truth will unfold. If I’m wrong, I’m ready to be punished by law. Until then, can I be allowed to breathe without hatred?"

Kenishaa shared a long note via Instagram Stories.

She also shared ‘I surrender’ text as a caption to several other messages which contained abuses, threats and negative comments on her association with Ravi Mohan which lead to the fallout of his marriage with Aarti.

Ravi and Aarti had been married for 15 years, and it was in 2024 that he walked out of his house, stating irreconcilable differences and filing for divorce. Ravi’s friendship with singer Kenishaa Francis has been in the limelight, and when he stepped out with her officially at producer and entrepreneur Dr Ishari K Ganesh’s daughter’s wedding in Chennai a few days ago, a fresh controversy erupted.