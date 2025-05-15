NEEK actor Siddhartha Shankar supports Jayam Ravi, Keneeshaa amid drama with Aarti: ‘So upset to read terrible things’

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam actor Siddhartha Shankar has offered support to Jayam Ravi, aka Ravi Mohan, and his rumoured girlfriend Keneeshaa Francis amid his separation from wife Aarti Ravi. The actor wrote long notes on Instagram offering support to the duo and siding with them publicly amid controversy. (Also Read: Jayam Ravi reveals abuse in marriage with Aarti; says he isn't allowed to meet children: ‘Keneeshaa became a lifeline’) Ravi Mohan was married to Aarti Ravi(R) from 2009; he separated from her in 2024 and is now rumoured to be dating Keneeshaa Francis (L).

Siddharth Shankar on Ravi Mohan, Keneeshaa

Siddharth re-shared Ravi’s recent statement on his Instagram stories and offered support to the actor, writing, “Ravi Anna, I learnt from you how to maintain grace & dignity despite getting hurt while holding a shield to protect your own. I know how much you do in silence to guard your loved ones and never let your fans down. Your silence and actions spoke volumes but silence should not be misconstrued as weakness. I’m glad the public now has had the opportunity to hear your side and I, along with many of your well wishers, stand by you.”

Siddhartha Shankar voices support for Ravi Mohan amid controversy.

He also posted support for Keneeshaa, pointing out that people were quick to judge her, “There are always two sides to a story and I’m glad the other side is now coming to light. People are so quick to judge and weigh in their options when they barely even know what’s going on and it’s sad. Keneesha you are brave, kind, outspoken & a well-intentioned rockstar. I was so upset when I read all the terrible things said about you and your character online.”

He added that he has known Keneeshaa personally and that she’s being vilified, “Having known you professionally and personally for over a year now, I must say these things are far from the person that you actually are. I have only seen you give and help many in need and never asked for anything in return. No amount of slander can change that fact. Stay strong, my friend :). Love & light.”

Siddhartha Shankar wrote about how Keneeshaa Francis was being vilified.

While Ravi did not respond, Keneeshaa thanked him and replied, “Thank you my beautiful brother, I wish you were born as my own, but I’m grateful I have your support and understanding. Thank you for these words and your blessings.”

Ravi Mohan’s separation from Aarti Ravi

Ravi’s separation from Aarti has been mired in rumours since before he made an official announcement about it in 2024. While first the actor refused to reveal why he was separating from her, he alleged abuse in marriage as one of the reasons for leaving in a fresh statement on Thursday.

Aarti, for her part, claimed to be blindsided by his separation announcement. After he recently went to a wedding in Chennai in Keneeshaa, she alleged that he was an absentee parent. Ravi denied the claims and alleged he wasn’t allowed to meet his sons. Aarti and Ravi have yet to officially divorce.