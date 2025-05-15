Jayam Ravi reveals abuse in marriage with Aarti; says he isn't allowed to meet children: ‘Keneeshaa became a lifeline’

Actor Jayam Ravi, aka Ravi Mohan, released a long statement on Instagram after his estranged wife Aarti Ravi called him out after his public appearance with rumoured girlfriend Keneeshaa Francis. The actor claimed emotional and financial abuse in his marriage, calling Keneeshaa a ‘lifeline’ who saved him from that. (Also Read: Keneeshaa Francis' friend defends her relationship with Ravi Mohan in emotional post: ‘How vulgar people can be’) Jayam Ravi was married to Aarti Ravi since 2009 and separated from her in 2024.

Ravi Mohan claims abuse in marriage with Aarti Ravi

Ravi began his note by claiming that watching people speculate about his personal life after his public appearance with Keneeshaa and Aarti’s statement has been ‘traumatic’. He wrote, “While our country faces a greater collective crisis, it pains me to see personal matters litigated in the court of public opinion. We should know better than this. Watching my private life turned into gossip, twisted without truth or compassion, has been deeply traumatic. My silence was not a weakness - it was survival. But when my integrity is questioned by those who don’t know my journey or my scars, I must speak.”

He then stated that he built his career brick-by-brick but people with ‘past tries’ were trying to ‘manipulate cheap sympathy for personal gain and borrowed fame’. He added, “As an adult and as a surviour of years of physical, mental, emotional and severe financial abuse, (sad to add) I was also caged in isolation from ever meeting my own parents through these years, trapped in a reality that became unbearable despite every sincere attempt to heal and save my marriage. I finally found the strength to walk away from a life that had become unlivable. Choosing to walk away was not a decision I made lightly - And so, I write this to you with a heavy heart.”

Ravi stated that his family, close friends and fans were aware of the truth of why he filed for divorce, writing, “I categorically deny any fabricated claims, I will continue to stand in my truth, as I always have - with dignity, with resilience and with faith in justice. (PS: the term ex was coined in my heart the minute I chose to leave home, and it will remain so until I breathe my last.)”

The actor also shared his disappointment that his children were being ‘used’ and claimed he isn’t being allowed to meet them: “What breaks me most is seeing my children used as tools in a public narrative rooted in financial gain and to sway public sympathy, while I’ve been deliberately kept away from them since our separation. Apart from a single court-mandated meeting last Christmas, all our communication has been gradual but a well structured cut off. Bouncers now accompany them almost everywhere to percent me from ever seeing or approaching my own children, and you guys question my role as a father?”

Ravi also added that his decision was only to leave Aarti and not his children who are his ‘eternal pride’. He claimed to have been treated like a ‘golden goose’ in the marriage, which prompted him to leave, calling out his ‘estranged ex-wife and her privileged family’ for it.

He captioned his post, “All these years I was being stabbed in the back, now I’m only glad that I’m being stabbed in the chest..First and Final One from my desk! With Love, Ravi Mohan ‘Live and Let Live’.”

Ravi Mohan addresses rumours of him dating Keneesha Francis

Addressing rumours of him dating Keneesha, Ravi seemed to confirm she was more than a friend, writing, “With regards to Keneeshaa Francis, who was initially a friend that chose to save a drowning man, very quickly became a lifeline of support when I had nothing but tears, blood, and the courage to walk away from a life that nearly broke me.” He claimed she was by his side when he left his home ‘barefoot, in a night suit, stripped of wallet and dignity.’

Keneeshaa saw all the battles he was fighting, he said, “She is a beautiful companion, and I assure you this - she carries light.” He also added, “She chose to be there, not for fame, not for attention, but out of sheer empathy and strength.” He also addressed rumours of her being the reason for his divorce, writing, “If you respect my heart, then you will do the same for Keneeshaa - personally and professionally,” adding, “No one can be a home-wrecker or destroy my life. Once bitten twice shy is said, but I was bitten a million times and so I know what I am doing.”

Ravi and Aarti married in 2009, and he announced he was parting ways with her in 2024. Aarti claimed she and their sons were ‘blindsided’ by his announcement.