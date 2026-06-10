Rajinikanth says Bharathiraja never thought he was a good actor; regrets not meeting veteran filmmaker one last time

The actor also said he has a personal regret regarding the filmmaker. He revealed that he wanted to meet him in his final days, but was told his health was improving. “I never got the chance to see him one last time. That is something I will always regret. His passing was not sudden, but I still wish I had met him before he left us,” said Rajinikanth. Kamal also spoke to the press and said, “The gentleman has gone, but his art will continue to live on. I'm not counting the losses; I'm counting the gains. He was there, and he made films with me. I am very grateful.”

Rajinikanth might be a superstar today, but Bharathiraja did not think he was good at acting. “He was my friend for nearly 50 years,” said Rajinikanth, getting emotional and recalling how Bharathiraja would always speak his mind. “He was like a child at heart. Whatever he felt, he would say it directly. He used to criticise me too. He would tell me, I like you as a person, but I don't like your acting. That was the kind of honesty he had. Being around him was always joyful. People who speak so openly are very rare,” added the star.

Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja died in Chennai on June 10 at the age of 84 after a prolonged illness. Stars of his debut film, 16 Vayathile (1977), Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, visited his residence in Neelankarai to pay their last respects. Speaking to the media afterwards, both actors spoke of their long association, with Rajinikanth candidly remarking about how the director never thought he was a good actor.

Bharathiraja would tell journalists Rajinikanth was a good human being, but not good actor In 2017, during the inauguration of Bharathiraja's BIIC (Bharathiraja International Institute of Cinema), Rajinikanth spoke about their long association. He had said, “I like Bharathiraja very much. He likes me, but in his old interviews, when journalists used to ask him his opinion on me as an actor, he would say, he is a good human being. He never accepted me as a good actor. I could always read his mind, thinking, how do people accept him as an actor?”

Rajinikanth also said that the filmmaker asked for his time only twice – for his debut film and for the institute’s launch. “I too was a film institute student. Although I learned more from my mentor, late K Balachander, on sets, I know how studying in a film school could be helpful and hone your skills,” he said.

“I saw Rajinikanth as a simple guy when he played the villain in 16 Vayadhinile. Now, he has reached unattainable heights in his career. I'm happy that I've played a minuscule role in it. I would never say I played an important role in his career growth. He's a self-made man,” said Bharathiraja of Rajinikanth.