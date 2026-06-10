How Bharathiraja shot his final acting role in Thudarum with Mohanlal despite memory issues, deteriorating health

In Thudarum, Bharathiraja plays stunt master Palani Swamy, a mentor and father figure, whom Mohanlal’s ‘Benz’ Shanmugham seeks out in times of need. He is the one who gifts the prized car to his disciple. Tharun told OnManorama that Thudarum did not excite the veteran, but sharing the screen, talking and holding hands with Mohanlal did. The Malayalam star reciprocated the love.

Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja died in Chennai on June 10 at the age of 84. His health had been deteriorating for a while before his passing, leaving the film industry grieving. Malayalam filmmaker Tharun Moorthy, who directed Bharathiraja in his final acting role, recalled how the director shot for the Mohanlal film despite his memory issues and failing health.

By the time Thudarum went on floors, Bharathiraja was dealing with physical strain from failing health and memory issues, taking multiple medications for both. Yet, he insisted on not being a burden on the production, says Tharun, revealing how the actor dubbed for himself. The filmmaker also wanted the veteran to dub due to his distinct voice. But by then, Bharathiraja had struggled to memorise lines and repeat dialogues. The director would sit beside him in dubbing sessions and whisper lines into his ears.

Once dubbing was done, Bharathiraja asked Tharun to narrate Thudarum’s story to him again and was moved when he realised the full significance of the relationship between master and disciple. “He got very emotional and said he could personally connect with it,” recalled Tharun, adding, “He told me the film conveys the idea that if you are a hero once, you will be a zero next, and if you are a zero, you will be a hero next. The ultimate goal is to be human.”