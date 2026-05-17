‘Rajinikanth is not cheap or low-standard’: Tamil star addresses rumours; clarifies he is not ‘jealous’ of CM Vijay

Rajinikanth also stated, “Rajini is not a cheap or low-standard person to speak unnecessarily about anything else. I was extremely shocked when I heard that Vijay had become the Chief Minister. As soon as the Chief Minister won, I congratulated him. I’m not even in politics, so why would I be jealous of Vijay? Maybe if Kamal (Haasan) becomes the CM, I might get jealous. (smiles) There is a 25-year generation gap between Vijay and me. It won’t look good if we compete.”

Another criticism that came Rajinikanth’s way was that he did not congratulate Vijay after TVK won the majority. “Rumours started spreading that I said Vijay shouldn’t become CM or that I was trying to merge two parties. Some are saying that I didn’t wish him at the airport when I already wished him on X,” he said.

Rajinikanth claimed that he was holding the press meet as many rumours are doing the rounds about him in connection with the election. “If I do not respond to them, they will become accepted as the truth. After the election results, I went and met MK Stalin , and that became a subject of criticism. Our friendship is beyond politics. I felt saddened that MK Stalin was defeated in Kulathur,” he explained about meeting the DMK chief and former CM of TN.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth held a press conference at his home in Poes Garden on Sunday morning. This came after his perceived silence following the declaration of the Tamil Nadu election results, which saw Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and C Joseph Vijay win. Some thought that he was unhappy with the results, while others claimed he was trying to merge parties. The film star clarified it all.

Rajinikanth also praised Vijay, stating, “At the age of 52, he has achieved more than MGR and NTR. He faced and won against the BJP at the Centre and two parties here. It was a surprise-filled happiness for me. No Jealousy. A lot of expectations for Vijay and my best wishes to him.”

When Rajinikanth tweeted for Vijay When Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, was leaked online in HD print on April 9, Rajinikanth condemned it on April 10, writing, “The release of the Jananayakan film online by someone has caused shock and pain. Screening organisations must raise their voice against this, and the government should identify those responsible and impose severe punishment. Such crimes must not continue in the future.”

On May 4 when the TN election results were announced, he congratulated Vijay, writing, “My congratulations to Thiru Vijay, President of the victorious Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and to the members of his party, on their resounding victory in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections. @TVKVijayHQ.”

However, Rajinikanth faced criticism for not speaking up when Vijay’s TVK was struggling to prove a majority to the governor, and for not attending the actor-politician's swearing-in ceremony. “I have never participated in swearing-in ceremonies. Have you ever seen me attending the swearing-in ceremonies of past CMs?” questioned Rajinikanth at the press meet.