Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 faces leak days after Vijay's Jana Nayagan; makers issue warning even to fans

Days after H Vinoth’s Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan was leaked online and arrests were made in the case, Nelson Dilikumar’s much-awaited Jailer 2 faces a leak. A video clip from the Rajinikanth film has been circulating online, and production house Sun Pictures issued a strict warning, even to fans. Rajinikanth reprises his role as 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian in Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2.

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 faces leak; makers issue warning A clip from Jailer 2, reportedly taken on set, has quickly spread across social media. Many, including fans, inevitably circulated the clip before it was taken down. A spokesperson for Sun Pictures released a statement to the press that read: “Dear All, We would like to bring to your attention that a Video clip from the sets of Jailer 2 is currently being circulated on social media platforms.”

They confirmed that the film’s anti-piracy team is taking down clips and initiating action against those sharing it. “Our anti-piracy team is actively monitoring the situation and will be taking necessary action to remove such content, including initiating measures against accounts involved in sharing or promoting these clips,” further read the statement.

The production house also issued a warning to fans against sharing the clip, writing, “We kindly request members of the media and fans club to refrain from using, sharing, or reposting this video, in order to avoid any potential suspension or restrictions on their accounts. Please note that the production will not be held responsible for any such actions taken or to retrieve the accounts. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”

Second leak in Kollywood within days On April 9, an HD print of Vijay’s unreleased film Jana Nayagan was leaked online and widely circulated on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube. Chennai police have made nine arrests in the case so far. They made three arrests on Thursday, and the Cyber Crime department stated in a press release that the main accused in the case is a freelance assistant editor for another film.