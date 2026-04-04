Rajinikanth declines to comment on Tamil Nadu elections, says this about Jailer 2 release date

When asked about the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections, he politely refused to comment and added, “Vanakkam.” The elections will take place on April 23.

Rajinikanth was greeted by reporters as he arrived at the Chennai airport. He smiled and responded to some of the questions. Rajinikanth said, "The shooting of the upcoming film Jailer 2 has been completed and is currently in its final stages. The production team will soon officially announce the release date."

Rajinikanth -starrer Jailer 2 is one of the most anticipated films of recent times. Rajinikanth has now shared that the film's shoot is over and it is in post-production. He was seen at the Chennai airport on Saturday when he gave an update about the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial, but did not say anything about the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections. (Also read: Rajinikanth responds after Aadhav Arjuna remarks that he did not enter politics due to threat from DMK )

Last month, Rajinikanth broke his silence after recent claims were made by Aadhav Arjuna, who said that the actor refrained from entering politics due to a threat from the DMK. In the statement written in Tamil, Rajinikanth said, “I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who condemned his slanderous remarks and raised their voices in support of me… Time doesn’t speak, but it waits and gives the answer."

In December 2020, Rajinikanth announced that he will start a political party in January 2021 to contest in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. However, he cancelled his plans to enter politics, saying a health scare had been “a warning from God” “I will serve the people in whatever ways I can, without entering electoral politics,” he wrote.

About Jailer 2 Meanwhile, Rajinikanth was last seen in Coolie. He will be seen next in Jailer 2 and in a film co-starring Kamal Haasan. Jailer 2 is an action-comedy that is a sequel to Nelson’s 2023 hit film Jailer. Rajinikanth returns as ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian, while Ramya plays his wife, Vijaya ‘Viji’ Pandian. Jailer explored how Tiger is forced to come out of retirement when his family’s safety is threatened, and his son goes missing while investigating a smuggling case. It remains to be seen how Jailer 2 will take the story forward.

Mohanlal, who made a cameo in the 2023 hit Jailer as Rajinikanth’s Muthuvel Pandian IPS, aka Tiger’s friend, Mathew, will return for the sequel. Shah Rukh Khan will also have a cameo appearance in the film.