Rajinikanth responds after Aadhav Arjuna remarks that he did not enter politics due to threat from Vijay's DMK
Rajinikanth has condemned the remarks of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary Aadhav Arjuna and thanked those who voiced their support for him.
Rajinikanth has broken his silence on the recent claims which were made by Aadhav Arjuna, general secretary of the party founded by actor-turned-politician Vijay. Aadhav claimed that the actor refrained from entering politics due to a threat from the DMK. Rajinikanth released an official statement on the matter via his X account on March 17. (Also read: Chinmayi Sripaada on backlash for criticising Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth over posts for Vairamuthu: ‘I was a fan too…’)
What Rajinikanth said
In the statement written in Tamil, Rajinikanth said, “I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who condemned his slanderous remarks and raised their voices in support of me: the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Edappadi Palaniswami; Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran; Union Minister L. Murugan; Tamil Nadu Minister Raghupathy; Thol. Thirumavalavan; S.P. Velumani; my friend Annamalai; Arjunamurthy; Anbumani Ramadoss; G.K. Vasan. John Pandian; Pugazhendhi; and various other political leaders from different parties.”
He added, "I also extend my sincere thanks to Ameer, G. Dhananjayan, and my friends from the film fraternity; to Nakkeeran Gopal, Rangaraj Pandey (Chanakyaa), and members of the media; and, above all, to my fans—whom I revere as deities—for sustaining and uplifting me. Time doesn’t speak, but it waits and gives the answer."
About the controversy
The row began when Aadhav Arjuna, general secretary of TVK, alleged during a protest on March 12 that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) threatened Rajinikanth. “The DMK family threatened Mr. Rajinikanth and ensured that he did not enter politics,” he said.
In December 2020, Rajinikanth announced that he will start a political party in January 2021 to contest in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. However, he cancelled his plans to enter politics, saying a health scare had been “a warning from God” “I will serve the people in whatever ways I can, without entering electoral politics,” he wrote.
Meanwhile, Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced that Tamil Nadu will go to polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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