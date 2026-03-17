Rajinikanth responds after Aadhav Arjuna remarks that he did not enter politics due to threat from Vijay's DMK

He added, "I also extend my sincere thanks to Ameer, G. Dhananjayan, and my friends from the film fraternity; to Nakkeeran Gopal, Rangaraj Pandey (Chanakyaa), and members of the media; and, above all, to my fans—whom I revere as deities—for sustaining and uplifting me. Time doesn’t speak, but it waits and gives the answer."

In the statement written in Tamil, Rajinikanth said, “I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who condemned his slanderous remarks and raised their voices in support of me: the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Edappadi Palaniswami; Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran; Union Minister L. Murugan; Tamil Nadu Minister Raghupathy; Thol. Thirumavalavan; S.P. Velumani; my friend Annamalai; Arjunamurthy; Anbumani Ramadoss; G.K. Vasan. John Pandian; Pugazhendhi; and various other political leaders from different parties.”

Rajinikanth has broken his silence on the recent claims which were made by Aadhav Arjuna, general secretary of the party founded by actor-turned-politician Vijay. Aadhav claimed that the actor refrained from entering politics due to a threat from the DMK. Rajinikanth released an official statement on the matter via his X account on March 17. (Also read: Chinmayi Sripaada on backlash for criticising Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth over posts for Vairamuthu: ‘I was a fan too…’ )

About the controversy The row began when Aadhav Arjuna, general secretary of TVK, alleged during a protest on March 12 that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) threatened Rajinikanth. “The DMK family threatened Mr. Rajinikanth and ensured that he did not enter politics,” he said.

In December 2020, Rajinikanth announced that he will start a political party in January 2021 to contest in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. However, he cancelled his plans to enter politics, saying a health scare had been “a warning from God” “I will serve the people in whatever ways I can, without entering electoral politics,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced that Tamil Nadu will go to polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.