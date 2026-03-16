Chinmayi Sripaada on backlash for criticising Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth over posts for Vairamuthu: ‘I was a fan too…’

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has been facing a wave of trolling on social media after she publicly called out Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth for congratulating poet and lyricist Vairamuthu on being selected for the prestigious Jnanpith Award. Chinmayi, who was among the women who named the lyricist during the MeToo movement, has now addressed the backlash, explaining why she chose to criticise the Tamil superstars and asserting that she has every right to voice her disappointment. Chinmayi Sripaada called out Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth for praising Vairamuthu after Jnanpith honour.

Chinmayi Sripaada on publicly calling out Rajinikanth and Kamal Vairamuthu has become the third Tamil writer, after novelists Akilan (1975) and Jayakanthan (2002), to be honoured with the Jnanpith Award, the country’s highest literary honour. However, the news met with mixed reactions as in 2018, multiple women named Vairamuthu during the MeToo movement, including Chinmayi.

Chinmayi did not hold back her disappointment and criticised Kamal and Rajinikanth for congratulating him on social media, following which she faced intense trolling from their fans.

Later on Sunday, Chinmayi took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a note addressing the angry fans who have been slamming her for criticising Kamal and Rajinikanth. She confessed that she was also a fan of the icons, adding that she has the right to express her disappointment with men who she “foolishly and naively expected would do better”.

“A lot of you are just generally angry because I called out the Rajini Sir and Kamal Sir. I was a fan too,” Chinmayi wrote.

She continued, “I have the right to express my disappointment from men who I foolishly and naively expected would do better - especially that one of them is an MP as well - like the characters they play in the films, which a punch line of doing the right thing. As a citizen in this country, and as a woman, a parent of kids, watching mounting cases of sexual harassment, assault, abuse by men in power every single day, while those who can make a difference turn a blind eye - it is a blazing disappointment and my right to ask a politician in a democratic, how they are leading by example.”

In her note, Chinmayi expressed her disappointment and shared what she hopes will happen next. The singer wrote, “And one can be disappointed - and so many of my 'heroes', 'mentors' of all genders in the Tamil Film Industry did not do the right thing - All I ask is setting up an Internal Complaints Committee according to the Vishkha Guidelines - a safe enquiry committee where women and minors (many are minors in media) feel emboldened and safe to report which can also safeguard against false cases.”