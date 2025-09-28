Tamil Nadu DY CM Udhayanidhi Stalin puts onus on Vijay, TVK leaders for Karur stampede during rally: ‘Arrive on time’

Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the victims and families of the Karur stampede during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally by Vijay. He spoke to the press after the visit on Sunday and placed the onus on Vijay and his party people to control the crowd. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Follow TVK stampede live updates here) Udhayanidhi Stalin spoke about the stampede at Vijay's poilitical rally to the press.

Udhayanidhi Stalin on Karur tragedy

PTTV News posted a video byte of Udhayanidhi talking to the press on Sunday about the incident. He said, “I don't want to accuse anyone here, I don't want to talk politics on this matter. The DGP has clarified the security arrangements. Meeting the people is the right of all leaders; no one can stop it. It is the responsibility of the respective party leaders to control the volunteers.”

However, he also pointed out that one must ensure that while holding rallies, they arrive on time. “But as a political party, the TVK leadership and the second-tier leaders must act responsibly in organising the meeting, and there are many things to be done, such as arriving at the appointed place on time. We must ensure that this does not happen again,” said the Deputy CM of TN.

What happened

ANI reported that 39 people have lost their lives and 95 were injured in a stampede during the TVK rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday. Speaking to reporters, TN Health Secretary, P Senthil Kumar, said, “A total of 95 people have been admitted to the hospital. 51 are admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital. Except for one, the others are stable. Specialised doctors are looking after them. The remaining 44 are admitted to the private hospitals. 39 people have lost their lives.”

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, S. Davidson Devasirvatham told reporters that a case has been registered and an investigation into the incident is underway. “We will have to get the preliminary investigation done. 39 people have lost their lives. A case has been registered,” the ADGP said.