Kamal Haasan expresses condolences after 39 die in Vijay's Karur rally stampede in Tamil Nadu: 'My heart trembles'

Actor Kamal Haasan has expressed his heartfelt condolences following a stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur. The tragic incident left 39 dead and several others injured. Earlier, Vijay and Rajnikanth too had expressed their grief. Kamal Haasan spoke about the stampede in Vijay's Karur rally.

Kamal Haasan is grieving Karur stampede deaths

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kamal expressed his grief. "My heart trembles. The news coming from Karur brings shock and sorrow. I am at a loss for words to express my deepest condolences to the innocent people who lost their lives trapped in the crowd congestion," he wrote in Tamil.

"I urge the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that those rescued from the congestion receive proper treatment and that those affected receive appropriate relief," the actor added.

What Vijay, Rajinikanth wrote about the tragic incident

Earlier, Vijay, in a tweet, said that he prayed for those who were receiving treatment in the hospital. "My heart is shattered; I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for the swift recovery of those receiving treatment in the hospital."

Rajinikanth wrote on X, "The news of the loss of innocent lives in the incident that occurred in Karur shakes the heart and causes immense grief. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Comfort to those who were injured. #Karur #Stampede."

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin also held an urgent meeting of officials at the Secretariat. "I have contacted former Minister @V_Senthilbalaji, Honourable Minister @Subramanian_Ma and the District Collector to provide immediate treatment to the public who have fainted and been admitted to the hospital due to the crowding," he wrote in a post on X earlier.

About Vijay's Karur rally

The massive crowd at Vijay's rally in Karur turned chaotic, triggering panic and a stampede. Several attendees fainted and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. ANI sources said that overcrowding at the venue led to the tragedy.