Rajinikanth offers condolences after over 30 die in Vijay's Karur rally in Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth on Saturday reacted to the stampede-like situation at a TVK rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur, sending his thoughts to the families of people who lost their lives. The death toll includes 16 women, nine men and six children, confirmed Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian. Victims being brought to a hospital after a stampede-like situation was witnessed during a rally presided by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief and actor Vijay, in Karur district. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_27_2025_000479B)(PTI)

Rajinikanth's note

Rajinikanth wrote in Tamil, "The news of the loss of innocent lives in the incident that occurred in Karur shakes the heart and causes immense grief.

My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Comfort to those who were injured.

#Karur #Stampede"

What happened in the rally?

The incident, described as a “stampede-like crush” by the district administration, occurred at Velusamypuram on the Karur–Erode highway, where thousands had gathered for Vijay’s ‘Velicham Veliyeru’ ('Let There Be Light') campaign meeting. He was addressing the audience when chaos broke out, forcing him to halt his speech.

PM Narendra Modi wrote in X,“The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured."

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also called the news “worrying”. "The news coming from Karur is worrying. I have called former Minister V Senthilbalaji, Minister Subramanian Ma, and the District Collector to provide immediate treatment to the civilians who have fainted due to the crowd and have been admitted to the hospital. I have also ordered the Minister from the nearby Trichy district, Anbil Mahesh, to provide necessary assistance on a war footing. I have also spoken to the ADGP there to take steps to improve the situation as soon as possible. I request the public to cooperate with the doctors and the police," Stalin's X post in Tamil read.