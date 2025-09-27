TVK Vijay Rally Stampede Live Updates: Death toll rises to 36; Tamil Nadu CM Stalin likely to visit Karur

Karur: Overcrowded rally of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief and actor Vijay, in Karur district, Tamil Nadu. At least 36 persons, including children, have been killed in the stampede-like situation at the rally.

TVK Vijay Rally Stampede Live Updates: A massive campaign rally by Tamil actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), ended in tragedy on Saturday evening, September 27, when a sudden crowd surge left over 30 people dead and around 40 injured in Karur district. As per state health minister Ma Subramanian, the death toll includes 16 women, nine men and six children....Read More

As per police sources, the rally took a turn for the worse after the crowd surged towards the barricade to catch a glimpse of Vijay during his speech. Police sources also told HT that officials had expected around 30,000 people for the TVK rally. However, local reports stated that the rally saw at least 60,000 people in attendance.

Several leaders such as PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, MK Stalin, Arvind Kejriwal and more have expressed their concern regarding the situation in Karur as well as offered condolences to the families of the victims.

Stampede at TVK rally in Karur | Key Updates