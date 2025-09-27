TVK Vijay Rally Stampede Live Updates: Death toll rises to 36; Tamil Nadu CM Stalin likely to visit Karur
TVK Vijay Rally Stampede Live Updates: Over 30 people have died after overcrowding triggered a stampede situation at a TVK rally with actor-turned-politician Vijay. With 40 people injured and several critical, the death toll is expected to rise.
- 7 Sec agoCM Stalin
- 9 Mins agoTamil Nadu Governor expresses grief over deadly crowd crush
- 12 Mins agoVijay makes no comment, leaves from Trichy airport
- 21 Mins agoVP reacts to stampede incident,
- 28 Mins agoRajnikanth condoles loss of life at Karur rally
- 36 Mins agoDeath toll rises to 36
- 39 Mins agoWhat PM Modi said
- 40 Mins agoMK Stalin likely to visit Karur
- 43 Mins agoDeath toll rises to 31
TVK Vijay Rally Stampede Live Updates: A massive campaign rally by Tamil actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), ended in tragedy on Saturday evening, September 27, when a sudden crowd surge left over 30 people dead and around 40 injured in Karur district. As per state health minister Ma Subramanian, the death toll includes 16 women, nine men and six children....Read More
As per police sources, the rally took a turn for the worse after the crowd surged towards the barricade to catch a glimpse of Vijay during his speech. Police sources also told HT that officials had expected around 30,000 people for the TVK rally. However, local reports stated that the rally saw at least 60,000 people in attendance.
Several leaders such as PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, MK Stalin, Arvind Kejriwal and more have expressed their concern regarding the situation in Karur as well as offered condolences to the families of the victims.
Stampede at TVK rally in Karur | Key Updates
- The initial death toll of 10 has now increased to 36, with around 40 injured. The death toll, as per officials, is expected to rise.
- The district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry. A senior official said, “We will fix responsibility once video evidence and testimonies are studied. Crowd-control failures appear evident.”
- A solatium of ₹5 lakh each for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured is under consideration, sources told HT.
- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is expected to visit Karur to assess the situation on ground.
TVK Vijay Rally Stampede Live Updates: 8 children among 36 dead, says CM Stalin
TVK Vijay Rally Stampede Live Updates: As per Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, 36 persons, including 8 children, 16 women, died at stampede in TVK chief Vijay's rally held at Karur.
The DMK chief is expected to visit Karur following the stampede to assess the situation on the ground.
TVK Vijay Rally Stampede Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Governor expresses grief over deadly crowd crush
TVK Vijay Rally Stampede Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Saturday expressed deepest condolences on the lives lost in the stampede during TVK chief and actor Vijay's public rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur.
In a post from Raj Bhavan, Tamil Nadu, shortly after the incident, R N Ravi said - "Deeply pained and anguished by the tragic loss of innocent lives, including children, during a political rally in Karur. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this time of grief and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured."
At least 36 people have been killed and 40 injured after the rally turned into the stampede situation.
TVK Vijay Rally Stampede Live Updates: Vijay makes no comment, leaves from Trichy airport
TVK Vijay Rally Live Updates: Actor-turned-politician and TVK chief Vijay was spotted at Trichy airport shortly after his Karur rally escalated into a stampede like situation.
As per a video update shared by news agency ANI on their official X account, Vijay was seen arriving at Trichy airport in a black car. Even as several journalists and photographers called his name and asked for a comment on the tragedy, the actor did not budge and went inside the airport premises. Read more here
TVK Vijay Rally Stampede Live Updates: VP reacts to stampede incident,
TVK Vijay Rally Stampede Live Updates: Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan has reacted to the crowd crush in Tamil nadu's Karur.
“The tragic incident at the public gathering in Karur, Tamil Nadu, has caused unspeakable pain. I extend my deepest condolences to the grieving parents who have lost their loved ones, to their relatives, and to the people of Tamil Nadu in this moment of inconsolable sorrow.,” the VP wrote on X.
TVK Vijay Rally Stampede Live Updates: Rajnikanth condoles loss of life at Karur rally
TVK Vijay Rally Stampede Live Updates: Actor Rajinikanth on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the stampede during TVK chief and actor Vijay's public rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur.
In a post on X, Rajinikanth wrote, "The news of the loss of innocent lives in the incident that occurred in Karur shakes the heart and causes immense grief. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives."
TVK Vijay Rally Stampede Live Updates: Death toll rises to 36
TVK Vijay Rally Stampede Live Updates: The death toll from the Karur rally stampede has now increased to 36, confirmed state health minister Ma Subramanian.
TVK Vijay Rally Stampede Live Updates: What PM Modi said
TVK Vijay Rally Stampede Live Updates: Following the stampede situation, PM Modi referred to the incident at a “deeply saddening” one.
“The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured,” the PM wrote on X.
TVK Vijay Rally Stampede Live Updates: MK Stalin likely to visit Karur
TVK Vijay Rally Stampede Live Updates: Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin is expected to visit Karur, following a stampede situation that has killed at least 31.
TVK Vijay Rally Stampede Live Updates: Death toll rises to 31
TVK Vijay Rally Stampede Live Updates: As per Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian, the death toll from the stampede at the TVK rally has now increased to 31.
This toll includes woman and children as well.