How chaos broke out at Vijay's Karur rally: Toll may go beyond 10 in TN tragedy
Based on visuals from the rally, the actor-turned-politician was also seen pausing his speech to address the situation after a few people fainted.
Overcrowding is being cited as a main reason after at least 10 people died killed and 30 were injured in a stampede-like situation at actor-turned-politician Vijay’s massive public rally in Karur. A probe has now been ordered too.
Saturday's event, which was headlined by Vijay, who leads a party called Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), took a turn after the crowd became unmanageable.
What led to the chaos in Karur?
- As per eyewitnesses, trouble began around 7.45 PM after large sections of the crowd, eager to catch a glimpse of actor, surged towards the stage barricades.
- In the rush, several people fainted, including children who were separated from their families. Many were trampled upon as volunteers and police failed to intervene on time.
- Based on visuals from the rally, the actor-turned-politician was also seen pausing his speech to address the situation after a few people fainted. In one of the videos, Vijay was seen distributing water bottles and calling out for a child who went missing during the rally.
- Speaking to HT, police sources said the Karur rally attracted a crowd far beyond initial estimates. Permissions had been granted for around 30,000 participants. However, local reports suggested nearly 60,000 people gathered for the rally, many traveling on foot, tractors, and buses.
- “The turnout was much larger than projected. The entry points became chokeholds. The stage barricades could not handle the surge,” a police source told HT, adding that the restrictions proved inadequate.
- Local Tamil reports added that there was a lack of buffer zones around the stage, causing people to move closer and closer to catch a glimpse of Vijay, which also to the reasons behind the crush.
- Ambulances had difficulty navigating the jammed area. Volunteers eventually formed human chains to carve pathways for the injured. Many were rushed to Karur District Headquarters Hospital, while others were referred to Erode and Tiruchirappalli medical colleges.
- District officials later confirmed that 10 people had died, with the toll likely to rise once all hospitals filed their reports. At least 30 injured had fractures and respiratory distress.
