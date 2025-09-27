'Deeply saddening': PM Modi, others react after over 30 die in Vijay's Karur rally in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reacted to the stampede-like situation at a TVK rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur, sending his thoughts to the families of people who lost their lives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reacted to the Karur mishap(DPR PMO)

The PM's reaction came after over 30 people lost their lives in a stampede-like situation during a rally of actor-turned politician Vijay's TVK in Karur on Saturday evening.

“The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured,” the PM wrote on X.





Several other leaders from Tamil Nadu and outside also expressed their shock over the incident.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said he was “deeply anguished” by the tragic incident and called it “truly heartbreaking.”

“Deeply anguished by the tragic accident at a rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The loss of innocent lives is truly heartbreaking. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured,” he wrote.

Union home minister Amit Shah said that he was “deeply pained” by the tragic loss of life in a stampede in Karur.

“Deeply pained by the tragic loss of lives in a stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to the Almighty to give them the strength to bear this grief and for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Shah said.





Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also called the news “worrying”, informing that he has mobilised several ministers and authorities for necessary assistance on the ground.

"The news coming from Karur is worrying. I have called former Minister V Senthilbalaji, Minister Subramanian Ma, and the District Collector to provide immediate treatment to the civilians who have fainted due to the crowd and have been admitted to the hospital. I have also ordered the Minister from the nearby Trichy district, Anbil Mahesh, to provide necessary assistance on a war footing. I have also spoken to the ADGP there to take steps to improve the situation as soon as possible. I request the public to cooperate with the doctors and the police," Stalin's X post in Tamil read.





The leader of the opposition in the Tamil Nadu assembly, Edappadi K Palaniswami, expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.

"The news that more than 29 people lost their lives and several others fainted and are receiving treatment in the hospital due to the crowd chaos during the campaign meeting of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam party held in Karur, where its leader Vijay spoke, is both shocking and distressing. I express my deepest condolences and regret to the families of those who lost their lives," the AIADMK leader wrote.

What happened?



A massive campaign rally by Tamil actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), ended in tragedy on Saturday, September 27, evening, when a sudden crowd surge left at least 31 people dead and around 40 injured in Karur district in the western part of the state.

The death toll includes 16 women, nine men and six children, confirmed Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian.

The incident, described as a “stampede-like crush” by the district administration, occurred at Velusamypuram on the Karur–Erode highway, where thousands had gathered for Vijay’s ‘Velicham Veliyeru’ ('Let There Be Light') campaign meeting. He was addressing the audience when chaos broke out, forcing him to halt his speech.