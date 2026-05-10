Tamil Nadu Congress posts Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan-themed video to celebrate Vijay's run-up to becoming Chief Minister

“Some collabs change the game (fire emoji) Rahul Gandhi (shake hand emoji) Vijay,” wrote INC Tamil Nadu’s official X (formerly Twitter) account while posting a video to celebrate the Tamil star’s win. The video is an AI-generated recreation of Nelson Dilipkumar’s KH x RK reunion video . It shows the politician dressed similarly to the veteran stars.

Tamil superstar Vijay will finally be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, days after the election results were announced. As the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party was able to prove a majority to TN governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday evening, the swearing-in ceremony has been scheduled for Sunday. Here’s how the alliance Congress party celebrated it.

However, in the original KH x RK Reunion video, Kamal and Rajinikanth bristle and wonder who the lead star of the film is. They ask the director, Nelson, and the music composer, Anirudh Ravichander, “Who is the hero?” The recreated AI video by Congress tweaked this to ensure they showed Vijay and Rahul on an equal footing. The video even ends with both of them fist-bumping.

Another thing worth noting is that the Kamal-Rajinikanth reunion film is produced by Red Giant Movies. Inban Udhayanidhi, son of the former Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin, and grandson of former Chief Minister MK Stalin and DMK chief, is the CEO.

Vijay’s foray into politics In 2024, Vijay announced the TVK party and began campaigning across TN in the lead-up to the 2026 Assembly elections. While there was always a massive turnout at his rallies, sometimes even leading to fatalities like at Karur, where a stampede broke out, killing 41 and injuring at least a hundred others, many were sceptical whether this would translate into votes.

After the April elections, social media feedback and exit polls suggested they did. Vijay’s TVK swept polls when the results were announced in May, but he fell short of a majority, even after the post-results alliance with Congress. After days of struggle and forming alliances with a few other parties, Vijay’s TVK finally showed a majority on Saturday evening.

While this might seem like a two-year journey on paper, Vijay has been prepping for this moment for years. His films would be socially conscious, and his fan clubs were more than just fan service. After the 2024 Venkat Prabhu film The Greatest of All Time, many expected Vijay to take a step back from films. But he had one last film left in him.

H Vinoth’s aptly titled Jana Nayagan (people’s leader) was supposed to be released for Pongal in January but was postponed amid issues with the CBFC. Now that Vijay has won the elections and the revising committee has had enough time to reevaluate the film, maybe it will finally see the light of day.