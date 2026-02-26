Makers of Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan film shut down rumours of using AI for their promo. Watch

The film's producer, Red Giant Movies, released a new video on social media to dispel rumours that AI was used. The behind-the-scenes footage shows Rajinikanth and Kamal on set, shooting for the promo with Nelson. The video shows how many scenes in the promo were shot, and shows the extras, who were also accused of being AI, walking around and shooting. The video ends with Rajinikanth and Kamal hugging after their shots. “Lights. Camera. Action. A sneak peek into the making of #KHxRK promo,” they wrote, posting the video.

Tamil superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are reuniting after four decades for a film with Nelson. The film, announced over the weekend, came with a promo featuring the duo, along with director and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. However, the discourse on social media soon shifted from excitement about the project to claims that AI was used for the promo video. The makers have now shut down these rumours.

“Those who said AI, go and start,” commented a fan after the video was posted. “Who said the models are AI,” commented another, referring to the extras in the scene. “And this is called the Real Hard work, Dedication and Commitment. AI may be nice but the Real is always permanent and it can be replaced!” read one comment. Numerous others left comments, calling out those who had claimed that the promo was made using AI, writing comments like, “Where is that fellow who claimed it’s AI,” and “2 minutes silence for the AI guys.”