Makers of Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan film shut down rumours of using AI for their promo. Watch
After the promo of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan's upcoming film with Nelson was released, many claimed that it was made using AI.
Tamil superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are reuniting after four decades for a film with Nelson. The film, announced over the weekend, came with a promo featuring the duo, along with director and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. However, the discourse on social media soon shifted from excitement about the project to claims that AI was used for the promo video. The makers have now shut down these rumours.
Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth promo not made using AI
The film's producer, Red Giant Movies, released a new video on social media to dispel rumours that AI was used. The behind-the-scenes footage shows Rajinikanth and Kamal on set, shooting for the promo with Nelson. The video shows how many scenes in the promo were shot, and shows the extras, who were also accused of being AI, walking around and shooting. The video ends with Rajinikanth and Kamal hugging after their shots. “Lights. Camera. Action. A sneak peek into the making of #KHxRK promo,” they wrote, posting the video.
“Those who said AI, go and start,” commented a fan after the video was posted. “Who said the models are AI,” commented another, referring to the extras in the scene. “And this is called the Real Hard work, Dedication and Commitment. AI may be nice but the Real is always permanent and it can be replaced!” read one comment. Numerous others left comments, calling out those who had claimed that the promo was made using AI, writing comments like, “Where is that fellow who claimed it’s AI,” and “2 minutes silence for the AI guys.”
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan reunite after 47 years
Rajinikanth and Kamal worked together in various films, with their last collaboration being the 1979 K. Balachander-directed Ninaithale Inikkum. Before that, they had starred together in films such as Apoorva Raagangal, Anthuleni Katha, Pathinaru Vayathinile, Ilamai Oonjal Aadukirathu and more. Rajinikanth began teasing a reunion during the release of his film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, last year.
Last year, Sundar C was initially roped in to direct a film starring Rajinikanth and produced by Kamal’s Raaj Kamal Films International. Later, Cibi Chakaravarthi took over the project. However, fans were waiting with bated breath to see who would direct the film in which both stars would star. After weeks of rumours, it was confirmed that Nelson will helm the project and a promo was released to kick it off. Rajinikanth is also working on Jailer 2 with Nelson, which is expected to be released this year.
Neeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind.Read More
