Lokesh Kanagaraj explains why he exited Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan’s Thalaivar 173 despite working on it for 1.5 months
Lokesh Kanagaraj addressed rumours about his departure from Thalaivar 173 at a recent press conference and said he worked on the film for 1.5 months.
Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has finally addressed the speculation surrounding his reported exit from Thalaivar 173, the highly anticipated project uniting Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. Speaking at a recent press event in Chennai, Lokesh clarified that his decision to step away was not related to the reception of his previous work but was due to creative differences and a mismatch in genre expectations.
Lokesh talks about Thalaivar 173, Kaithi 2
Lokesh revealed that he had spent over a month developing a script for the film, but discussions with the two senior actors led to a change in direction. “I worked on a script for 1.5 months,” he said, adding that both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan wanted a lighter-toned film after a series of action-heavy projects. With Rajinikanth returning to action with Jailer 2 and Kamal Haasan lining up another high-octane venture with the Anbariv duo, Lokesh admitted, “Such films aren’t my cup of tea,” explaining why he chose to step aside.
The director also dismissed rumours linking the delay of Kaithi 2 to salary demands. “The delay had nothing to do with remuneration,” he clarified, noting that the situation allowed him to revisit an old commitment with Mythri Movie Makers, which eventually led to his next project with Allu Arjun.
Addressing comparisons with fellow filmmaker Atlee, who is also collaborating with Allu Arjun, Lokesh shut down any talk of rivalry. “There is no competition between us. We’re both focused on making Tamil cinema proud,” he said, adding that he would be happy with the success of any film at the box office.
About Thalaivar 173
Meanwhile, Thalaivar 173 will now be directed by Cibi Chakravarthi and produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International. On his front, Lokesh recently unveiled a teaser for his next yet-to-be-titled film with Allu Arjun, which will feature music by Anirudh and begin shooting later this year.
