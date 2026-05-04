‘1st doubted, then crowned, Jana Nayagan’: Nani, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Tiger Shroff congratulate Vijay as TVK leads

Tamil star and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay seems to have done what was once thought impossible by leading in the Tamil Nadu election results. At the time of writing, the TVK party has won 110 of the 234 seats in TN. Congratulatory messages poured in from across the country for the actor-politician, as celebrities from various film industries celebrated his impending win. Tiger Shroff and Nani led the congratulatory messages for Vijay as TVK leads in TN. Vijay receives congratulatory messages from celebrities across country Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was one of the first celebrities to congratulate Vijay. “Congratulations to @actorvijay (raised hands emoji) The faith people have in you is amazing to see. More power to you for this next chapter! (strong emoji),” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Telugu actor Nani compared Vijay to Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, as he wrote, “Congratulations @actorvijay sir. First doubted and then crowned. Happened at our home and now it’s happening in our neighbouring home. Underdog winning is always absolute cinema ( or should I say absolute politics ?) :) Hope great things follow for the people of Tamil Nadu who have made their decision clear.”

Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha posted a GIF from Jana Nayagan, writing, “Proud to see Thalapathy @actorvijay garu from our Indian Cinema Industry making a Huge Mark In Tamil Nadu Politics & emerging as the Single Largest Party Historic Achievement (clapping emoji) #Jananayagan (fire emojis) #TVK.” Telugu producer SKN also commented, “(fire emojis) #Jananayagan Movies may pause…momentum never (heart emojis). Hail Thalapathy (folded hands, starry eyed emojis) Huge congratulations (clapping, fire emojis) @actorvijay.” Tamil film industry feels proud of Vijay Varalaxmi Sarathkumar couldn’t help but cheer, “Oru Viral Puratchi.. Whistle Podu..!!! (One finger revolution, bow the whistle).” She added, “@actorvijay woohooooooo… !!! The people have spoken.. so many have tried for decades.. but you have proved that if the people want the power is theirs..looking forward to change and prosperity of our tamilians..congratulationssss..!!!! #TVK.”

Sibi Sathyaraj, who vocally supported Vijay, wrote, “Blastu! Blastu!” as TVK’s count kept going up. He also re-tweeted a post that read, “CM Vijay in #JanaNayagan. MAY Release!” When a fan told him, “You stood for him through thick and thin. Thanks a lot na,” he replied, “Always brother.” Director Venkat Prabhu, who helmed Vijay’s The GOAT, re-posted a Tweet that read, “@vp_offl The Man. The Director. The prophet. The visionary director.” He also posted a video of Vijay’s TVK flag, writing, “THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME.” Many also congratulated Venkat for predicting Vijay’s win, leaving comments like, “He predicted it right.” They also referenced the song Whistle Podu from The GOAT, given that the whistle was now TVK’s election party symbol.