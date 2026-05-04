Trisha Krishnan heads straight to Vijay's home from Tirupati on her 43rd birthday as TVK leads in TN election. Watch

May 4 is a special day for both Vijay and Trisha : he leads in the election, and she turns 43. Early on Monday, Trisha was spotted ringing in her birthday with a darshan at Tirumala, as she had done every year on that day. The actor was spotted heading into the temple with her team while dressed in a white kurta suit. She came out of the temple, wearing a red-and-gold shawl, and posed for pictures with the temple authorities.

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is leading in the Tamil Nadu elections with his party scoring 110 of the 234 seats at the time of writing. Trisha Krishnan , who is rumoured to be dating him, turned 43 on May 4. On Monday morning, she was spotted heading straight to Vijay’s Chennai home after a darshan in Tirumala. (Also Read: Vijay's family brings out whistles, can't stop cheering as TVK leads in Tamil Nadu election results. Watch)

In the afternoon, Trisha was spotted arriving at Vijay’s Chennai beachfront mansion in Neelankarai. She changed out of her white outfit and was spotted in her car in a green outfit as she arrived at Vijay ’s home. She did not speak to the media present outside his home but was spotted smiling as she headed inside. Security seems to have been stepped up outside the actor-politician’s home as TVK continues to bring in strong numbers and stay in the lead.

Trisha was also spotted while leaving Vijay's home a little later in the day. The actor was smiling and did not answer questions while leaving either.

About Trisha and Vijay Trisha and Vijay are a celebrated Kollywood pair having acted in films such as Ghilli (2004), Thirupaachi (2005), Aathi (2006), and Kuruvi (2008). They worked together again after years in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo (2023), where they played husband and wife. Trisha also featured in a special number, Matta, which was a callback to their hit song from Ghilli in Venkat Prabhu’s The GOAT (2024).

Trisha and Vijay were spotted together in 2024 when heading to Keerthy Suresh’s wedding in Goa. Later, her birthday posts for him would also raise eyebrows. Vijay has been married to Sangeeta Sornalingam since 1999, and they have two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha. So rumours of him dating Trisha were met with criticism. In February this year, news leaked that Sangeeta had filed for divorce, citing infidelity.

She also claimed in court documents that Vijay was having an affair with an unnamed actress. The actor-politician seemed to double down, attending a wedding with Trisha in matching outfits days after this news broke. While Vijay and Trisha have not spoken about this publicly, they have not denied the rumours either.