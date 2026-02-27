Who is Sangeeta Sornalingam? Know all about ₹400 crore heiress and Vijay's wife who filed divorce, love story and kids

On Friday, news broke that Tamil star and TVK chief Vijay’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, has filed for divorce. Her petition alleges infidelity on the actor-politician’s part, claiming that he had an affair with an actress. Know all about Sangeeta, who was married to Vijay for 25 years, and their children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha. Vijay and Sangeeta were married for 25 years. They have a son named Jason Sanjay and a daughter, Divya Saasha.

Who is Sangeeta Sornalingam? Sangeeta is the daughter of businessman Sornalingam, based in London. A Sri Lankan Tamil, she was impressed by Vijay after watching him in the 1996 film Poove Unakkaga. She travelled all the way from London to Chennai just to meet him. She also reportedly wrote many letters to Vijay while studying at the University of London. Friendship soon turned to love, and the couple married according to Christian and Hindu rituals on 25 August 1999. They married in the presence of his fans.

Times Now reported that Sangeeta has more friends in the Tamil film industry than Vijay does, including Shalini Ajith Kumar and Aarti Ravi, Ravi Mohan’s estranged wife. Sangeeta reportedly moved to London and has been handling her family’s business. She has assets worth more than ₹400 crore, according to various reports.