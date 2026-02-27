Who is Sangeeta Sornalingam? Know all about ₹400 crore heiress and Vijay's wife who filed divorce, love story and kids
Vijay's wife Sangeeta Sornalimgam has filed for divorce in Chengalpattu family court and in her petition, has accused Vijay of infidelity.
On Friday, news broke that Tamil star and TVK chief Vijay’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, has filed for divorce. Her petition alleges infidelity on the actor-politician’s part, claiming that he had an affair with an actress. Know all about Sangeeta, who was married to Vijay for 25 years, and their children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha.
Who is Sangeeta Sornalingam?
Sangeeta is the daughter of businessman Sornalingam, based in London. A Sri Lankan Tamil, she was impressed by Vijay after watching him in the 1996 film Poove Unakkaga. She travelled all the way from London to Chennai just to meet him. She also reportedly wrote many letters to Vijay while studying at the University of London. Friendship soon turned to love, and the couple married according to Christian and Hindu rituals on 25 August 1999. They married in the presence of his fans.
Times Now reported that Sangeeta has more friends in the Tamil film industry than Vijay does, including Shalini Ajith Kumar and Aarti Ravi, Ravi Mohan’s estranged wife. Sangeeta reportedly moved to London and has been handling her family’s business. She has assets worth more than ₹400 crore, according to various reports.
Know all about their children
Vijay and Sangeeta have two children – a son, Jason Sanjay, and a daughter, Divya Saasha. Sangeeta has maintained a low profile throughout her marriage, staying out of the public eye, and so have their children. Sanjay shared the screen with his father in his 2009 film Vettaikaaran, and his daughter shared the screen in the 2016 film Theri. While Sangeeta and Divya continue to stay out of the limelight, Jason will soon debut as a director with Sigma, which stars Sundeep Kishan. Divya is reportedly a badminton player.
The divorce petition filed by Sangeeta
ANI reported: “Actor & TVK chief Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha, has filed a petition for divorce in the Chengalpattu family court. In her petition, Sangeetha has accused Vijay of having an extramarital relationship (with an actress) and has sought divorce on those grounds.”
As per the petition, Sangeeta alleged that Vijay was involved in an extramarital relationship with a female actor. The petition claimed that in 2021, Sangeetha found that Vijay "was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress." It further claimed that, even after Vijay's assurances that the relationship would end, it continued without any sign of remorse.
