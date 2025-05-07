Jason Sanjay turns Sundeep Kishan into mass hero, fans see glimpses of Vijay: First glimpse of JS01 out. Watch

Tamil superstar Vijay' son Jason Sanjay has been in news for debuting as a filmmaker. Now, new rushes of the film have been released online which has created a buzz. Jason's movie, which is tentatively titled JS01, has actor Sundeep Kishan in the lead. Jason Sanjay's directorial debut will star Sundeep Kishan in lead.

Jason Vijay's film rushes out now

On the occasion of Sundeep Kishan's birthday on May 7, the film's producers released a minute-long montage giving a glimpse of the action film on X (formerly Twitter). The post by the makers read, “Happy Birthday to the dynamic @sundeepkishan! Your unique style and passion for cinema shine through in every role. Wishing you a year ahead filled with blockbuster hits and endless joy!”

Going by the rushes, the film looks like a high-octane actioner with interesting VFX, which will show Sundeep in a unique avatar. The film will be Sundeep's 31st film. Produced by Subaskaran, the film will have the music by composer S Thaman.

Many fans commented that the film had a mass look and feel, similar to that of Vijay's biggest hits over the last decade.

Jason Sanjay directorial debut details

As quoted by The Hindu, GKM Tamil Kumaran of Lyca Productions said in a statement, "Our production house has always strived to encourage good storytellers, and when Jason Sanjay presented the narrative, we felt something fresh and most importantly, it had the USP of drawing Pan-Indian attention. The basic gist revolves around the theme of ‘searching for what you’ve lost in its original place’ — but at what cost? Sundeep Kishen has distantly proved his crowd-pulling calibre in Tamil and Telugu territories. We strongly believe this new collaboration will enthral film enthusiasts with a fresh cinematic experience."

As per the report, Jason pursued a Film Production Diploma at Toronto Film School, followed by a BA (Hons) in Screenwriting in London. Jason first appeared on screen in Vijay's 2009 film Vettaikaran, making a cameo in the song Naan Adicha.