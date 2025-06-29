Aarti Ravi says son Aarav faced a difficult year with ‘silent strength’ on his birthday amid separation from Ravi Mohan

Actor Ravi Mohan and his estranged wife Aarti Ravi’s son Aarav Ravi turned a year older on 29 June. While the actor has yet to post anything about his son’s birthday, Aarti posted pictures with their son, penning an emotional note on how he faced a lot along with her in the past year. (Also Read: Ravi Mohan reveals he has been living in rented home for first time since split with Aarti Ravi; internet calls him out) Aarti Ravi posted an emotional birthday wish for son Aarav on Instagram.

Aarti Ravi’s birthday wish for Aarav Ravi

Sharing two pictures on Instagram that saw her holding her son without showing his face, Aarti wrote, “Somehow overnight… you’ve grown taller than me. And now you won’t stop reminding me! But it’s not just your height that’s changed — it’s your heart, your strength, your quiet resilience.”

She then wrote about how the year has been challenging for them, adding, “This year hasn’t been easy — I know that. But you’ve faced every moment with more grace than most adults could.” Aarti also wrote of how Aarav held strong through it all.

Aarti concluded the note with, “Happy Birthday, Aarav. You’ve grown in more ways than I can measure — and no matter how tall you get, or how much you tease me about it… You’ll always be my little boy, and I’ll always be your biggest cheerleader.”

Calling him her ‘special boy’ Trisha Krishnan commented under the post, “Happy birthday to my most special boy.”

Recent work

For the uninitiated, Aarav is the eldest son of Ravi and Aarti. He appeared in his father’s 2018 space film, Tik Tik Tik. Written and directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan, the film was a commercial success and received favourable reviews.

Ravi will soon star in Genie and Karathey Babu. He will also play the antagonist in Parasakthi, which stars Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela and Atharvaa Murali. The film is directed by Sudha Kongara. He was most recently seen in Siren, Brother and Kadhalika Neramillai.

Ravi announced his separation from Aarti in 2024, and their divorce is in court.