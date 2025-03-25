Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi producer hints at Pongal release; fans unhappy about clash with Vijay's Jana Nayagan

On Monday, the filmmakers of Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, announced that the film will be released in theatres for Pongal 2026, not October this year, as planned. After that announcement, the producer of Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Parasakthi hinted that his film would be released for Pongal, too. Here’s how fans reacted. (Also Read: Jana Nayagan release date: Vijay's final film will hit screens for Pongal 2026; fans say ‘one last box office raid’) Vijay and Sivakarthikeyan in stills from Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi.

Jana Nayagan, Parasakthi’s Pongal clash

KVN Productions, the producers of Jana Nayagan, announced on Monday evening that the Vijay-starrer will be released in theatres on January 9, 2026, for Pongal. A couple of hours after that, Aakash Baskaran of Dawn Pictures wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “This Pongal (crackers, fire, drums emojis) @DawnPicturesOff.” Given that he’s producing Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi, fans took it as a hint that both films will clash.

One fan commented under the post, “As a sk fan need jana nayagan to release in pongal, parasakthi team to consider another date if they have plan to release on pongal.” Another wrote, “I AM Kollywood Tamil cinema Actor sivakarthikeyan Brother Anna fan since year January 2013 Till Now I AM Not Like parasakthi Movie clash with Kollywood Tamil cinema senior Actor Vijay sir Jana Nayagan Movie Reason Two movies clashing Pongal 2026 Boxoffice collection come Very Low.”

However, some fans reasoned that both Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi could be released for Pongal, just on two different dates. One fan wrote on X, “#Parasakthi can easily release on Jan14. 5 days post JN. The same way how Darbar and Pattas happened without disturbing each other.” Another commented, “Guts naa @Siva_Kartikeyan Result What ever but His Proved one More time. Not #JanaNayagan vs #Parasakthi, #JanaNayagan & #Parasakthi 10 day's holiday Iruku We have celebrated both movie's that's it.”

The producers of Parasakthi have yet to announce a release date for the film.

About Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi

H Vinoth directs Jana Nayagan. It stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in lead roles, with Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, Monisha Blessy and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar playing key roles. Parasakthi is directed by Sudha Kongara. Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan and Sreeleela play the lead, with Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph and Ranjan Ramanayake in key roles.